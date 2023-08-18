Beware a return to Obama-era Title IX policies

The Globe editorial board is correct that President Biden’s pending regulations on campus sexual assault would restore Obama-era policies, which, among other things, promoted the single investigator model, where someone hired by the Title IX office separately interviews the parties and (sometimes) witnesses before producing an adjudication report (“The Biden administration proposed good new Title IX rules. When will it implement them?”). The Aug. 15 editorial claims that this gives accused students the ability “to assess the accusers’ and other witnesses’ credibility, thus protecting their due process rights.” How accused students can assess the credibility of witnesses whose testimony they neither see nor hear is left unexplained.

The current Title IX regulations forbid universities from using this system, whose shortcomings were exposed more than six years ago on the Opinion pages of the Globe itself, when former Ideas editor Dante Ramos examined a case at Brandeis University. Ramos’s column linked to the opinion in the case, from Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, which includes a lesson from which Globe editors could learn: “The dangers of combining in a single individual the power to investigate, prosecute, and convict, with little effective power of review, are obvious.”