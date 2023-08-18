How to go viral on TikTok

That two-year-old video of my dog Santo dutifully sitting on our front porch and waiting for the doggie van to pick him up to go hiking, chonky tail wagging in sync to “Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra, now has more than 10 million views. And it has led us to collect nearly 117,000 followers on the platform along the way.

When my labrador retriever first went viral on TikTok , I was struck by a depressing realization: As a journalist, nothing I’ll ever write is going to accumulate the millions of views that Santo earned on the app. Not in this lifetime.

Over time, I was struck by a second realization: It’s a full-time job to be a social media influencer. That’s because an audience of millions can be weirdly demanding, as I wrote in a column in 2021. Not only do social media viewers want you to keep creating content for them, they also feel entitled to ask you the strangest questions. (When we got our second dog, Benito, an Italian fan asked why I decided to give him that name given its historical significance. My eyes could not have rolled harder at that one.)

I had yet another epiphany more recently: I can engineer going viral. The trick is to replicate that first viral video. I can film Santo, with his tail wagging fast, patiently sitting and waiting on our porch for the doggie van every week. And when I post those videos on TikTok, they go viral — every time.

Perhaps it isn’t a revelation that TikTok’s famously engaging algorithm — which the platform uses to show personalized content based on a combination of factors, including the tracking of user activity — can be tricked, even if it’s secretive and constantly changing. (Although in Europe, new regulations now allow consumers to opt out of receiving personalized content, which prompted TikTok to allow European users to turn off the algorithm and instead just see content based on what’s popular in their location.)

On Tuesday evening, I posted a video with the same composition of Santo getting picked up by the doggie van. As expected, the 60-second clip went viral. It now has more than 280,000 views and counting.

On the one hand, yes, he’s absolutely adorable. There’s something about watching him sit and wait for the doggie hike van to pick him up, isn’t there? The music choice is also deliberate (it’s a vibe, I can’t explain it).

On the other hand, it’s clear the algorithm has learned to show this specific content to certain people (dog people, my tribe; and users who have already seen and liked a previous version of the same Santo clip), which makes it inevitable that it will exponentially gain views. I counted more than 30 videos that I have posted of Santo doing the same thing and each went viral — and by viral, I mean we get tens or hundreds of thousands of views. On a handful of occasions the views have gone up to the seven figures. Yet whenever I post other types of videos of my dogs, they only earn a few hundred views.

Why does this matter? Well, it helps explain why being a social media influencer is a full-time job. So many young people — 1 in 4 Gen Zers — want to become one. But it takes a lot of time and effort to trick the algorithm. There are only so many ways to be creative when you’re posting the same content. Then you have to monetize your audience.

On Wednesday, I got an email from the TikTok Creator Marketplace, which is the program the platform uses to connect marketing teams with personalities on the app. It was an offer to participate in a campaign from a company that makes treats for dogs. “When the campaign starts, you’ll have the opportunity to grab a share of the $17,000.00 USD reward,” the email read. My immediate reaction? No, thank you. That seems like a lot of work. Plus, I don’t particularly like the product. More importantly, I already have a job.

