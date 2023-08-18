Blindsided: A cloying tale of white benevolence unravels

“The Blind Side” is the supposedly true story of how Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, a wealthy white Tennessee couple, rescued Michael Oher, a poor Black teenager, from his drug-addled mother and foster care hell by welcoming him into their family. With their love and stability, Oher goes on to attend the University of Mississippi, the Tuohys’ alma mater, where he became a standout offensive lineman on the Ole Miss football team. Projected as a top NFL prospect, Oher was drafted in 2009 by the Baltimore Ravens with his shiny happy “family” celebrating right by his side on the stage at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

Advertisement

A mawkish slab of white saviorism that Hollywood could not resist, “The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game” by Michael Lewis was made into a 2009 film starring Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw as the Tuohys and Quinton Aaron as Oher. It earned about $300 million and won Bullock an Academy Award for best actress. Feel-good treacle for people who declare “I don’t see race” with pride, “The Blind Side” makes “The Help” look like “Get Out.”

But it may turn out that the real story involving Oher and the Tuohys is more of a con job than a tearjerker — at least that’s what Oher is alleging to a Tennessee court.

Michael Oher, standing with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, played football for the University of Mississippi, the couple’s alma mater. GETTY IMAGES

Oher, 37, says he discovered in February that papers he signed at 18 for what he thought was his legal adoption by the Tuohys was actually a conservatorship that has robbed him of millions that the couple garnered by selling his story. He has filed a petition to sever his legal relationship with the Tuohys, bar them from using his name or likeness, and to collect his share of money generated from the book and film based on his life.

Advertisement

In a statement, Martin Singer, the family’s attorney, said the Tuohys offered Oher “structure, support, and most of all, unconditional love,” and his “response was to threaten them, including saying that he would plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million.” He denounced Oher’s “ludicrous lawsuit” as “a cynical attempt to drum up attention in the middle of his latest book tour.”

On Wednesday, Randall Fishman, another Tuohy attorney, said the couple intends to enter into a consent order to end the conservatorship.

Now retired, Oher played eight seasons in the NFL, won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, and played in another with the Carolina Panthers. In his 2011 memoir (written with Don Yaeger) “I Beat the Odds: From Homelessness to The Blind Side and Beyond,” Oher tried to sift the facts of his life from the movie’s fiction. While he writes affectionately about the Tuohys, he also wants it understood that his success was born from more than one rich white family’s beneficence.

“‘The Blind Side’ is about how one family helped me reach my fullest potential, but what about the people and experiences that all added up to putting me in their path?” Oher wrote. “As anyone in my family will tell you, they were just part of a complicated series of events and personalities that helped me achieve success. They were a huge part of it, but it was a journey I’d started a long time before.”

Advertisement

Of course, that’s not a story Hollywood would have bought or one “The Blind Side” had any interest in telling. Instead, it turned Oher into a lumbering behemoth to draw more sharply its modernized, but well-worn yarn — a celebration of white benevolence and the kind of neutered, white-centered Black history that would be welcomed today in the public school classrooms of Governor Ron DeSantis’s Florida.

What was once an unquestioned narrative of charity and magnanimity, “The Blind Side” could wind up as just another story about white exploitation and uncompensated Black talent and labor. The only person who should control Michael Oher’s story is Michael Oher. And however things play out in a Tennessee courtroom, this time let there only be truth instead of another manufactured fairy tale ending.

Author’s note: No newsletter on Aug. 24, but OUTTAKES will return Aug. 31.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.