Chip Chop, Diane Sawyer’s historic home on Martha’s Vineyard, hits market for $24m

“We thought about it long and hard,” Sawyer told the Vineyard Gazette this week. “We’ve been so lucky to be in this amazing home for 28 years, but as our summers became more about time spent differently, with children in camps and travel, it seemed time to let someone else fall in love with this magic place.”

Sawyer and her late husband, film director Mike Nichols, bought the estate with historic ties in 1995 for $5.3 million, according to town records. The sprawling property is set between Vineyard Sound and Lake Tashmoo on Vineyard Haven and is being listed by Mark Jenkins of Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty.

A 20-acre waterfront compound on Martha’s Vineyard known as “Chip Chop,” the longtime home of television news anchor Diane Sawyer, hit the market on Thursday for $24 million.

The estate includes several homes and two stretches of private beach. Nestled in the dunes in an area called Chappaquonsett, the property was first built in the late 1930s for celebrated stage actress Katharine Cornell and has been referred to as Chip Chop ever since, according to the listing. The name, according to a New York Times article from 1987, was meant to “conform with East Chop and West Chop,” two other points on the Vineyard.

It quickly became a popular spot for well-known figures to visit while vacationing on the island, with guests that included Vivien Leigh and Helen Keller, the Gazette reported. “Tales of what went on at Chip Chop abound. Like the time Vivien Leigh arrived there on the verge of a nervous breakdown,” the Times reported.

In its storied history, the property has shifted hands just three times, the Gazette reported, and this listing marks the first time it has been put on the open market. Cornell sold the compound to a New York businessman in the late 1960s but remained on the island, living in Vineyard Haven until she died in 1974, according to her obituary.

Sawyer and Nichols married on the Vineyard, the Wall Street Journal reported. Nichols had visited Chip Chop when it was owned by Cornell, and the couple bought the property a few years after their wedding.

“Mike fell in love with the Vineyard in the ‘60s and always remembered the day he visited Katharine Cornell at her home,” Sawyer said in a statement to the Journal. “He said it was the most beautiful house he’d ever seen and described the lustrous wood of the great room with its huge sliding doors. He remembered the path winding out over the dune to the beach, like an invitation to a perfect day. It always kept its hold on his imagination.”

The house and cottages were designed by architect Eric Gugler, and although construction began in 1937, the estate was not completed until 1945 due to World War II, the Times reported. Among the estate’s most distinctive features are its 10 chimneys.

There are two separate lots on the property — one 17.4 acres and the other 2.84 acres, according to the listing. The main house has a New England-style design and three bedrooms across more than 5,700 square feet. Other homes include a two-bedroom caretaker’s cottage and two beach houses that were built in 2007 and offer waterfront views.

The Pond Pavilion and the Ocean Pavilion are two detached bedroom suites used for guests, according to the listing. Other features include a swimming pool overlooking Vineyard Sound with views of the mainland and a tennis court in a private corner.

After the Sawyers purchased Chip Chop, Nichols spearheaded a renovation that involved replica antique doors and windows, the Journal reported.

Sawyer, who graduated from Wellesley College, is a prominent journalist who made history as the first female correspondent of “60 Minutes” on CBS. She has also anchored news programs such as “World News,” “Primetime,” and “Good Morning America” on ABC News, according to her biography.

She told the Gazette that she hopes whoever buys the property enjoys it as much as her family has over the decades.

“I think our experience has been much like of a lot of families’ experience — it’s the place grandchildren grow up. It has been such a family home,” Sawyer said. She said she would love to see the future owners “walk into the big room with the glass doors that open on one side to [Lake] Tashmoo and the other side to the sea, and know that they are happy as we were.”

