In Banana Ball, professional baseball players find new life

It probably didn’t help that he was on stilts that make him 10 feet tall.

His error on a routine throw to second allowed the runner to take third, a mistake made especially damning given that the game was tied in the top of the seventh inning.

The overthrow was egregious, and the first baseman knows it.

Dakota “Stilts” Albritton doesn’t play baseball. He’s a utilityman for the Savannah Bananas, the pioneers of a revolutionary sport called Banana Ball that takes inspiration from baseball but offers an entirely unique experience.

Almost every Banana had dreams of playing in the majors. Some even made it to the show. The rest played in college or in the minor leagues. But none of them mind forgoing the more traditional route in their baseball careers.

In Banana Ball, they get to be new people. Over and over, the players emphasize how “free” they feel, combining a love for the game with the ability to make fools of themselves in front of casts of thousands — millions if you count their followers on social media.

“We’re able to kind of show our personalities in a way that baseball players have never shown before,” says Jackson Olson, a TikTok sensation and an infielder for the Bananas. “And that’s probably the coolest part of being on this team.”

A Savannah Bananas player makes his entrance during team introductions. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

First pitch is about two hours away, and Albritton is breaking in some new equipment on his stilts. Next to the Bananas dugout, Alex Ziegler is pouring lighter fluid on a wooden bat — he’ll light it on fire and balance it on his chin later in the night.

The rest of the players are out in the field practicing trick plays: catching ball fly balls mid-backflip, making no-look passes from shortstop to first, snagging balls out of the air with their bare hands.

Some of Banana Ball’s rules are radical. If a fan catches a foul ball, the batter is out. There is no stepping out of the batter’s box. No mound visits. No bunting. “Bunting sucks” the announcer declares to a sold-out crowd at Brockton’s Campanelli Stadium.

Walks are called sprints. After ball four, the batter sprints around the bases until each defensive player touches the ball. The Bananas have it down to a science, so their opponents rarely make it past second base.

Scoring in Banana Ball is very different. If a team wins an inning, it is awarded a point, giving the home team an opportunity to celebrate multiple walkoffs. They play as many innings as they can with a two-hour time limit. Often, they don’t reach nine innings.

If the game is tied after two hours, there’s a showdown tiebreaker. Just the pitcher against the hitter, with one fielder to chase down the ball. This is the case Wednesday, as the Bananas face the Party Animals, their built-in frenemies and most frequent opponents.

The “Banana Baby” for the game is introduced to the fans during a ceremony. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“We looked at all the slow parts of a baseball game — the walks, the mound visits, the stepping out — and we said ‘Let’s do the opposite,’” says Jesse Cole, a Scituate native and the Bananas’ founder.

Between batters, players sing and dance. Music blasts through the speakers continuously, not stopping even for the pitcher’s windup. Often, that windup is part of a choreographed routine.

Some have compared the Bananas to the Harlem Globetrotters, though Cole says he didn’t take inspiration from them. The Globetrotters are known for their outrageous tricks and for infusing fun into a sport that is often taken too seriously, Cole says. But every Globetrotters game is the same: They perform the same tricks in the same order, and they always win.

“I don’t want to be the Globetrotters of baseball,” Cole says. “With the Bananas, every night you never know who’s gonna win. Every night we do 15 things we’ve never done before in front of a live crowd.”

Reggie Ligons was briefly hesitant when Vincent Chapman, known for twerking behind home plate at Bananas games, introduced him to the Bananas. After all, Wendelstedt Umpire School doesn’t offer dance classes.

Being outside his comfort zone hasn’t stopped Ligons from going all-in on Banana Ball.

Adam Virant, the Bananas’ associate head coach and director of baseball operations, says it’s common for Banana Ball newcomers to struggle to balance being a professional athlete and a professional entertainer at the same time.

The Bananas’ identities are split between two worlds. They’re in the business of entertaining, but if they don’t produce high-level baseball, the business model doesn’t work.

Fan interaction is commonplace between innings as a father chased his two sons. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“Whenever we’re recruiting players, we always make sure that they are ready to take this step away from the traditional serious level of baseball to a more entertaining, a more fan-engaging role,” Virant says. “If they’re not, we tell them ‘Go chase your dreams. And when you’re ready, we’ll be here waiting.’”

When Cole and his wife started the Bananas in 2015, it was hard to get players to buy in. They didn’t understand Banana Ball or why Cole wanted them to dance between innings. They didn’t see the vision for how the sport could grow.

“Now they’re seeing the crowds and are seeing the impact of their games,” Cole says. “The joy that they get and the purpose they get comes from the fact that wherever they go, they play in front of a sold-out crowd — people that care especially.”

Most of the players say they see themselves as athletes and entertainers equally. But if they had to choose one or the other, many would give up baseball to keep connecting with fans.

“If someone came up to me with any amount of money in the entire world and gave it to me to play minor league baseball right now and then hopefully play major league, I would turn it down,” Olson says. “The only place I want to be is right here.”

Former Boston Red Sox standout Johnny Damon makes a guest appearance against the Party Animals at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Ziegler extinguishes the flame on the end of the wooden bat. He pulls back the collar on his shirt to show off a burn scar from one time that this trick went wrong. It hurt when it happened, he says, but he didn’t mind. Ziegler thought he’d never be back on a baseball field after tearing his labrum as a senior in college.

Ziegler, whose official title is “bat trickster,” learned some bat tricks from his dad and honed his craft throughout high school and college. His teammates didn’t get why he insisted on goofing off all the time. They told him he needed to take baseball more seriously.

But the Bananas get it.

“I’m making kids and fans happy, and that’s everything,” Ziegler says. “That’s all I really want.”

Olson had a similar experience. The Trumbull, Ct. native started posting baseball content on TikTok in college. Fans mocked him during his at-bats, telling him to “stick to TikTok.”

His social media presence, however, helped earn him a spot on the Bananas. After college, Olson turned his full attention to content creation. He pitched himself to the Bananas through a TikTok video, and Cole saw it.

“I wanted to be around like-minded people who also love to entertain and make TikToks and be silly and be funny and goofy because that was what I was striving for in college,” Olson says.

This season, Olson’s TikTok following has grown from around 600,000 to 1.5 million followers, and his Instagram followers went from around 80,000 to 380,000.

The Bananas have sold out every game they’ve played. The waitlist for tickets has over 900,000 people on it. For next year’s world tour, Cole is in talks with 15 MLB teams to play in their stadiums, and he hopes to expand internationally.

Cameron Casey, 6, autographed the shirt of Michael Deeb before the game. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff) Dakota McFadden’s uniform had hundreds of fan signatures from past games. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

The demand, he says, is a direct result of the players’ connections with fans.

One hour before first pitch, Michael Deeb hands a sharpie to a young fan. The fan signs his name on Deeb’s back, joining the hundreds of signatures that already adorn the outfielder’s jersey.

The child is signing a contract, Deeb says, making a pact to chase his dreams. When this jersey has no more room for signatures, Deeb will hang it on his wall next to the three others he’s filled this season.

When all is said and done, the Bananas lose the game in Brockton. But the players don’t seem to mind. They still sign autographs in the parking lot, they still link arms and lead the crowd in a rendition of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me,” and everyone leaves with a smile on their face.

After all, the result is not what the fans will remember.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.