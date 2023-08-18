Breaking down the Red Sox’ rise in prospect rankings

The Sox’ No. 10 position, after all, reflected the presence of both Triston Casas as the No. 29 overall prospect in the game and Masataka Yoshida — an established NPB star who was ignored by other ranking systems — being ranked at No. 74. With both slated to graduate from prospect status, the state of the Sox system seemed likely to slip during the season.

At the start of the season, Baseball America stood alone in pegging the Red Sox as one of the top 10 farm systems in the game. Yet even then, the organization’s position seemed likely to drop quickly as the year got underway.

Instead, the opposite has occurred. Though Casas and Yoshida no longer are considered prospects given their time in the big leagues, Baseball America’s just-released revision of organization rankings positioned the Sox as the No. 5 system in the game.

“I try not to pay too much attention to outside rankings and outside opinions, but it is nice to know that a lot of the industry and a lot of the people who follow this are seeing what we see,” said Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “The goal of course is for that to lead to wins in the big leagues. We’re starting to see some real progress with that this year. And the fact that we are where we are in the system should mean we can back this up more and more over time.”

How to explain the organization’s surging rankings even after two top prospects fell out of consideration?

“They have a lot of everything for everyone,” said Baseball America’s Geoff Pontes, a contributor to the ranking process. “There’s just a very clear vision now with this system.”

Here are some of the factors that have played into the system’s rise in rankings:

▪ The explosion of Roman Anthony: At the start of the year, Anthony was at the back of the Red Sox’ top-10 list and nowhere near a top-100 prospect in the game. But his combination of excellent swing decisions, hard contact with the makings of middle-of-the-lineup power, and athleticism to offer defensive value — perhaps in center, maybe in right — has sent Anthony’s prospect stock soaring. Baseball America pegged him at No. 19 in its August rankings, just behind top prospect Marcelo Mayer (15).

▪ Catching a high pick: The Sox usually don’t pick in the first half of the first round of the draft — or at least they hadn’t until their five last-place finishes since 2012. The team has taken advantage of its lofty selection position of late.

The selection of Mayer in 2021 has yielded one of the top prospects in baseball. The team’s depth of selections in 2022 (three of the first 79 picks) helped yield Anthony. And this year, the availability of Kyle Teel with the No. 14 pick brought the Sox a highly regarded player who stands out as one of the top two-way catching prospects in the sport. Baseball America already has Teel as a top-100 player.

“This is a really good time in the system, and part of it is they’ve drafted pretty high and drafted really well,” said Pontes.

▪ Pitchers found the zone: Save for an impressive start to 2023 by lefthander Shane Drohan, April was a pitching trainwreck across the organization, with alarming control issues for nearly every top pitching prospect in the system.

But as the year has progressed, so have the pitchers. Though Drohan has struggled in Triple-A, Brandon Walter has proven a competent depth option.

More dramatically, 21-year-old Wikelman Gonzalez has improved his control while posting elite strikeout rates in High-A and Double-A. More recently, righthander Luis Perales — identified by Pontes as a potential top-100 prospect (“He has the stuff to do it,” he said) — has shown an electrifying fastball that grades as one of the best in the minors.

An array of additional arms — from starters such as Yordanny Monegro, Hunter Dobbins, and Angel Bastardo; to upper-levels relievers Luis Guerrero and Ryan Fernandez — give the system a depth of interesting hurlers.

Pontes described the organization’s pitchers as a potentially underrated group in the vein of the Astros of the last several years, while also noting that the variety of arm angles and pitch types being developed in the system have similarities to pitching-rich systems such as the Rays and Dodgers.

▪ International impact: Ceddanne Rafaela, signed out of Curaçao in 2017, now stands on the cusp of the big leagues as a potential everyday player. Though Miguel Bleis is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, the 19-year-old remains a five-tool talent with rare upside. In the Dominican Summer League, 17-year-old Yoeilin Cespedes has considerable offensive potential. Middle infielder Brainer Bonaci, off to an excellent start in Double-A, has impact potential.

▪ Depth: Some teams can match the Sox’ top-tier prospects. Some teams match their depth. But Pontes and Baseball America view the Sox as having an unusual combination of both.

“The Padres’ top-7 is really good, but Jay Groome is 12 or 13 in their system, which says a lot,” said Pontes. “Some of [the players at the back end of the Red Sox’ top 30] are top-15 or top-20 in, like, the Cardinals system. Some of them might be in the back end of the top 10 in the Astros system.”

▪ Prospect hoarding: The Sox have traded few prospects — and no top prospects — since 2018. Meanwhile, under Bloom, they’ve added to their system, bringing in players like Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu. That stance has created depth that has helped keep the big league team afloat this year, and eventually should start doing so while also giving the Sox freedom to make trades to upgrade the roster.

▪ Different strokes for different folks: Of course, the fact that Baseball America and Fangraphs (which recently ranked the Sox as the No. 4 system in the game) see the team as one of the best in the game doesn’t mean that view is universal. Baseball America’s ranking reflected a bullish outlook on some of the high-variance prospects — whether lower minors players with huge ceilings like Anthony and Bleis or pitchers with big stuff but who are either in the lower minors (Perales) or whose control issues create considerable risk in their profiles (Gonzalez).

Others take a more skeptical view of such players. MLB.com’s Pipeline, for instance, recently pegged the Sox as the No. 16 system, describing their pitching as being “as thin as any organization.”

Evaluators for several teams, meanwhile, expressed surprise that the Sox were ranked as a top-five system by publications.

“I don’t think their system is that good,” said an NL evaluator. “They have some interesting pieces; they have quite a few volatile profiles that might not actualize. I’d say top 15.”

Still, the fact that some publications do see the Sox system as being one of the best in the game also reflects the view of other organizations of a farm system that is deepening — with a case to be made that the system is either elite now or has the chance to emerge as such, depending on how some of the more volatile younger prospects develop.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.