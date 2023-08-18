Chelsea FC offers up to $15 million for Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović

Petrović, 23, joined the Revolution last season and quickly emerged among the top keepers in MLS. The Revolution paid a $1 million transfer fee to FK Cukaricki in Serbia for Petrović, and his value soon increased. Last month, the Revolution turned down lower offers from Nantes FC (France) and Nottingham Forest. Petrović sat out a Leagues Cup match, hoping a deal would be accepted, but the Revolution held out, and their belief in his value turned out to be accurate.

The Revolution could continue to profit in the transfer market if they accept a bid worth as much as $15 million for goalkeeper Djordje Petrović from Chelsea FC. The Blues made the offer after loaning Kepa Arrizabalaga to Real Madrid on Monday.

Last year, the Revolution sent midfielder Tajon Buchanan ($7 million), forward Adam Buksa ($10 million), and goalkeeper Matt Turner ($7 million) to Europe. They will further profit from a sell-on clause in the deal for Turner, who recently moved from Arsenal to Nottingham Forest for $8.7 million.

Petrović, acquired to replace Turner, has played 43 regular-season and three Leagues Cup games for the Revolution. After sitting out a game against Atlas, Petrović returned to the lineup for a 1-1 tie and penalty kicks loss against Queretaro on Aug. 7.

The Revolution entered the transfer market in 2006, selling Clint Dempsey to Fulham for $5 million. But the team turned down offers for players such as Shalrie Joseph and Taylor Twellman and remained reluctant to participate in transfers until 2018, when Carles Gil arrived on a $2 million deal from Deportivo La Coruña.

With the hiring of Bruce Arena in 2019, the Revolution strengthened their scouting department, also tapping into sources such as former striker Ilija Stolica, who coached Petrović on Serbia’s national team. And the Revolution have turned the business of moving players into a money-maker, purchasing low and selling high. They shelled out $6.7 million for Gustavo Bou and $4 million for Buksa in 2019. The Revolution have continued to buy cheap since then, adding Dylan Borrero and Giacomo Vrioni for $4.5 million, and Tomás Chancalay on a $1 million loan.

Despite losing players, the Revolution have been successful on the field, compiling a 12-4-7 (43 points) record, good for second place in the Eastern Conference.

The Revolution are in the midst of a 20-day break, and also awaiting the fate of Arena, who has been placed on administrative leave by the league, before returning to action with a visit to CF Montreal on Aug. 26.

Backup Earl Edwards Jr. replaced Petrović against Atlas (2-2 tie) and early in the season, when Petrović was called to Serbia’s national team. Jacob Jackson, who was scheduled to play for the Revolution II in a visit to Toronto Friday night, and Max Weinstein are the Revolution’s other reserve goalkeepers.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.