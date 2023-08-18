Connecticut Sun have no solution for Arike Ogunbowale, who scores 30 in Dallas Wings victory

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points with seven 3-pointers, Teaira McCowan had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun, 95-75, on Friday night.

Dallas (17-14) has won two straight games, including a 91-81 victory over Connecticut on Aug. 12. The Sun (21-10) have lost three straight for the first time since the 2021 season. Connecticut was attempting to clinch a playoff spot for the seventh straight season.

Ogunbowale made six of her first seven 3-point attempts and finished 7 of 9 to tie a career-high for makes.