Despite disruptive downpours, there was no dampening Jermaine Wiggins’s excitement on his first preseason practice as Brockton’s head football coach

Wiggins worked his morning gig as co-host on the “Greg Hill Show” at WEEI before making the trek to Brockton, where he will be the first person not named Colombo to lead the Boxers on the gridiron since 1968, following the storied runs of Armond Colombo (1969-2011) and his son, Peter, (2002-22).

On the first day of conditioning drills and walkthroughs for MIAA teams, the Boxers went more than 2½ hours at Marciano Stadium under the direction of their first-year coach, the former New England Patriots tight end who grew up in East Boston..

The Jermaine Wiggins era with the Brockton football program got off to an inauspicious start Friday morning: a thunderstorm that necessitated a tornado warning over the city resulted in practice starting an hour later than expected.

Wiggins raised two sons, Central Catholic grads Jermaine Jr., and Jaden, who are both playing football at UMass. But this is his first head coaching position at the high school level. He plans to draw upon what he learned from being coached from Mike Rubin (basketball) and John Loftus at East Boston High to Jim Donnan in college at Marshall and Georgia to Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick in the NFL.

“I’ve been able to get all this knowledge as a player and see everything they do, and then install all these things into my kids when they played,” Wiggins said. “Now all I’m doing is the same thing with these great kids here at Brockton . . . All coaching really is, at the end of the day, is parenting for football. It’s not like it’s this difficult thing.

“When people say, ‘Well you don’t have much experience,’ not as a coach you would say, but as someone who has been coached his whole life and been around coaches, I would say that I’ve got plenty of experience.”

Wiggins was largely quiet for the early conditioning part of practice as players rotated through six different drill stations, letting assistants handle the directions at each station. Once players were split into offense and defense on separate sides of the field, the new coach piped up frequently with the offense.

Most of the players were wearing shirts with the message “Nothing goes unnoticed” on the back.

“That’s the mind-set we’re building into them,” said Wiggins. “So, no matter whether it’s good or bad, nothing goes unnoticed, and these are things as coaches we talk about, which is going to help these kids make the team and make them better players and better young kids.”

There was a noticeable pep in the step as approximately 75 players went through the workout.

“It’s a culture change,” said star wide receiver Cam Monteiro, who has verbally committed to attend Pittsburgh next year and is one of just six seniors on the team. “We started summer workouts early, everyone showed up. Coaches holding kids accountable. That’s been a big change, huge change.”

▪ A year ago, teams battled 90-plus degree temperatures during the first day of high school football practices. On Friday, lightning storms and even tornado warnings disrupted early practices throughout the state.

Rockland got through five minutes of agility training before the skies opened up around 9:35 a.m., sending the 49 Bulldogs in attendance back to their gym for conditioning. Rockland coach Nick Liquori said instead of wind sprints, the team focused more on weight training, alignment, and cross fitness drills as the 2021 Division 6 state champions begin their first season in the D7 ranks.

Marblehead, the 2021 Division 3 state champion, began its first practice at 6 a.m. with equipment logistics, film study, and a walkthrough on the school’s turf. The Magicians spent just over 30 minutes going through drills at 8 a.m. when lightning flashed, forcing them indoors for 40 minutes of drills. When the lightning passed, the team got back on the field for another 30 minutes of practice, then coaches and players spent extra time drying all their soaked equipment before finally leaving the school around noon.

“The nice thing about football is that rain doesn’t really affect anything, you just keep playing,” said Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff. “The only thing that changes in a practice is that whoever is in charge of the finances has to make sure to get all the equipment in a bag so we can get it dry.”

Marblehead graduated 19 seniors, headlined by former D3 Player of the Year Connor Cronin, and quarterback Miles O’Neil, who has verbally committed to Texas A&M, transferred to The Hun School, but the Magicians will remain competitive with a 19-player senior class and around 95 players in the program from freshmen to varsity lettermen.

▪ Chelmsford had 115 players out for the first practice at 10 a.m. and the Lions were also forced inside by lighting. But head coach George Peterson said it was one of the program’s best indoor practices since he took over at his alma mater five years ago.

“We took extra time to go over things, ask questions, and get everyone on the same page,” said Peterson, a former star receiver at New Hampshire. “It made it so everything was answered and there were no gaps in communication. Everybody is going to learn differently, so having those guys that are visual learners see things on the white board is helpful, and then there was plenty of time to go through physical reps for your hands-on learners.”

Coming off consecutive 8-3 seasons, the Lions will feature plenty of new starters, but their JV and freshman teams combined for a 16-5 record last fall, so there are players with game experience ready to contribute.

▪ Central Catholic started early enough to avoid the worst of the rain in Lawrence, with practice running from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. John Sexton was calling the shots as head coach after 22 years as an assistant under Chuck Adamopoulos, who was still on site working with the defensive line after stepping down this offseason following 26 years as head coach.

The Raiders went through an individual period and a group period of conditioning drills, and Sexton said he liked what he saw from his skill position players, including Clemson-bound junior quarterback Blake Hebert.

“Blake has improved a great deal since the end of last season,” said Sexton (Class of ’97), who spent the past 13 seasons at his alma mater serving as offensive coordinator. “I see more arm strength, more velocity, and more spin on the football. He’s a guy that loves football and loves to learn concepts. He’s done a tremendous job as a leader this offseason in the conditioning program. So we’re very excited about his junior season and we can’t wait to get out there against some opponents.”

▪ Following the transfer of Damon Taylor, a two-year varsity player, to Buckingham, Browne & Nichols, Natick has two players vying to be the starting quarterback, junior Owen Denver and sophomore Jesse Gagliardi, the starters on the junior varsity and freshman teams, respectively, last fall.

“We got a real big kid in Jesse, strong physical kid, and we got a smaller athletic kid [in Denver], speed, fast, tough, been around for a little while, so it’s going be interesting,” said quarterbacks coach Paul Ghilani at Friday’s workout.

If the offense runs through the ground game, the Redhawks have a leader in senior Teddy Ferrucci, whom coach Mark Mortarelli said he believes is one of the best players in the state. Ferrucci is also the team’s top defender at linebacker. Jack Cuddy (OL/DL) and Arnold Kawere (WR/DB) also bring senior experience to both sides of the ball.

“We feel like we have a good, gritty, tough team,” Mortarelli said. “We have a lot to prove. We have some holes to fill, but I think we have the right kids who are willing to work hard and most importantly, put the team first and not worry about themselves.”

▪ Lincoln-Sudbury has a 25-player senior class as it makes the move up to Division 1.

“These are all the same guys I’ve been playing with since third or fourth grade,” senior quarterback Cooper Tarantinoc said. “That kind of brotherhood, that kind of family that’s been building over the last 10 seasons we played together is going to carry us. This is our one last shot, finish strong.”

Tarantino (18 passing TDs, 9 rushing in 2022) captains the group along with classmates Jake Haarde (a Penn State baseball commit), Luke Ohler, Peter Abair, and Darius Braithwaite.

“I’m excited about our depth, I’m excited about our offseason work, I’m excited about the returning talent we have,” coach Jim Girard said. “I’m excited about our returning leadership.”

▪ Winthrop graduated just three seniors from a 7-4 squad, raising the expectations for coach Jonathan Cadigan’s experienced group.

Senior Evan Rockefeller, a hard-hitting linebacker/tight end who was sidelined most of last season with ankle injury, is a valued leader. Other standouts include speedsters Robert Rich, George Galuris, and Nick Cappuccio.

▪ In North Eastham, Nauset is coming off the program’s first winning season since 2019, 6-5 overall in the Cape & Islands League. To take the next step, the Warriors must work through the off-the-field challenges of major construction at the school.

“It’s a challenge, but I give credit to the kids,” said second-year coach Jesse Peno. “With all of the campus changes, they just adapt.”

Although Nauset’s multi-sport turf athletic complex remains untouched, the majority of the school is being rebuilt, an ongoing process that will have students learning in modular classrooms and athletes working out of the old auditorium.

“Our locker room is in the auditorium right now, our weight room is on the stage,” said Evan Archer, a senior wideout/defensive back. “We’ll make it work. We have what we need, we can’t sit there and complain about it.”

Brad Joyal reported from North Eastham, Jackson Tolliver from Winthrop and AJ Traub from Natick and Sudbury. Nate Weitzer also contributed.