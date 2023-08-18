England vs. Spain is a worthy final matchup as the class of this Women’s World Cup

Yet both teams have proven the class of the tournament. England presents a tactically sound group, versatile enough to play the ball quickly or go with a direct approach, counting on forwards Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo to finish. Spain is all about possession, playing through Jennifer Hermoso, timing runs on the wings, bringing on Salma Paralluelo as a super sub.

When England and Spain meet in the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney Sunday, neither will be at its best. England lost several star players to injury before the tournament. Spain is competing without at least four starters because of a player boycott.

The teams’ last meeting resulted in a 2-1 extra-time win for England in the quarterfinals of the European Championship in Brighton a year ago. Spain seemed destined for victory, but it surrendered a late equalizer after what La Roja claimed was a non-call of a Russo foul.

Since then, England has compiled a 15-1-4 record; Spain has gone 17-2-1.

Despite health problems, England has mostly seemed in control of its destiny, thanks partly to the coaching of Sarina Wiegman. In the Euros, the Lionesses advanced past the semifinals for the first time in a major tournament, and they now have reached the World Cup final after two straight semifinal defeats, the advancement mostly due to Wiegman switching from a 4-3-3 to a 3-4-1-2 alignment.

Wiegman deserves much of the credit for England’s success, and is even being mentioned as a candidate to guide the Three Lions men’s team (unlikely), or take over the US women’s team (not interested, she says). But first, she will have to finish things off in this World Cup and, if that happens, pry herself loose from the arms of central defender Millie Bright.

In what has become a ritual, starting during the Euros, after each Lioness elimination win, Bright embraces Wiegman in a bear hug, lifting the coach off the ground. Bright’s grip symbolizes the appreciation the England players have for Wiegman, who has pushed the right buttons since replacing Hege Riise last year.

England captain Millie Bright gave coach Sarina Wiegman the customary hug/lift after the semifinal win over Australia. Catherine Ivill/Getty

Meanwhile, La Roja have been keeping coach Jorge Vilda at arm’s length. After the loss to England in the Euros, 15 players sent emails to Spanish Federation president Luis Rubiales expressing discontent. Vilda was accused of insufficient tactical preparation and being too controlling, affecting the players’ “emotional well-being.” Rubiales supported Vilda, who has gone on to lead Spain its best showing ever.

The latest conflict occurred in a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the semifinals, as Vilda pulled Alexia Putellas in the 57th minute. Putellas, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, was clearly displeased. But the move paid off as her replacement, Paralluelo, opened the scoring in the 81st minute.

Vilda also should receive credit for devising the corner kick strategy that led to clinching goal. With the comparatively tall Swedes packed in near the goal area, La Roja went to Olga Carmona, a 5-foot-3-inch left back to make the deciding play.

Carmona took the Swedes by surprise, running onto Teresa Abelleira’s short corner outside the penalty area and popping a shot over goalkeeper Zecira Musovic.

As for Abelleira, Vilda placed faith in her to hold the midfield together after the removal of Putellas, who appears to have lost a step since undergoing knee surgery last year. And Abelleira, 23, who came into the tournament with 19 caps, confirmed Vilda’s judgment, breaking up Sweden advances and igniting offense.

There is a story line that Spain is succeeding in spite of — not because of — Vilda. But his maneuvers have paid off so far.

No matter the result of this game, Spain appears set to continue to be a force, with or without Vilda. La Roja have displayed impressive depth, along with high levels of tactical awareness and technical ability. But they do not seem to have developed a successor to Hermoso, who provides a point of reference and also controls the tempo in midfield.

Aitana Bonmati is considered a candidate to succeed Putellas as Ballon d’Or winner, but her style is more full-speed-ahead than Hermoso’s stop-and-go that takes opponents by surprise.

There also are questions about the Spain back line, which depends more on finesse than physicality. When challenged by athletic, elbow-swinging opponents, La Roja will need to either adjust or depend on referees to recognize reckless fouls. That is what cost Spain in the Euros, and it will need to find answers to England’s hard-charging counterattacks and set-piece threat.

As for England, if there is not enough motivation already, Lioness sponsor Nike will present the federation with a 1 millon pound bonus in event of victory. FA chief executive Mark Bullingham will gladly take the cash, since it could go toward settling a dispute over bonuses, but he is not listening to offers for Wiegman.

“No price would be enough to lose her,” Bullingham said. “It’s not about the money. We are very, very happy with her and we feel she is happy.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.