In his 50th year as Abington football coach, Jim Kelliher will call it a (legendary) career

Kelliher took the helm in 1974. The rest is history: a 305-206-8 record punctuated by Super Bowl titles in 20022, 2005, 2012, 2014, and 2019, countless South Shore championships, and the first and only coach in state history to coach 500 games with one program. And of course, since 2007, his signature green-dyed hair.

The 2023 season will conclude a remarkable run for the 1966 Abington grad, who departed the New York Giants camp (he had been an All-East tight end at UMass) in 1971 for a fulltime opening in Abington that included an assistant coaching position on Walter Paster’s football staff.

On Day 1 of preseason conditioning, kicking off his historic 50th season as head football coach at his Abington High alma mater, Jim Kelliher informed his players Friday afternoon this fall would be his last with the Green Wave.

“He’s one of a kind, and for years has had an uncanny ability to bring out the best in all of his players,” said former fullback Roger Woods (’81). “He literally has been a father figure to all of us for decades.”

That includes Ed Reilly (’90), who quarterbacked the Green Wave in the late ‘80s, and returned as an assistant in 2001, working alongside his mentor every season since. “The success of our football program starts at the top, and I’ve loved every minute of coaching with Coach Kel.”

Abington superintendent Peter Schafernoted, that “remarkably,” the first players on the Jim Kelliher-coached team are now in their mid- to late 60s.

Athletic director Peter Serino said Kelliher didn’t want it to be a distraction, so [the announcement] was either going to be on the first day, or after the season — but he didn’t want to answer questions all season.

“What I admire most about him is his grace and humility,” said Serino. “People don’t see it but ‘Kel’ can be found in the bleachers at games of every AHS sport, in the back at the NHS inductions, awards ceremonies, weddings — and always there for the difficult times for his players.

The Green Wave will kick off their season Friday, Sept. 8, vs. Cohasset, which will be preceded by a ceremony honoring Kelliher.





