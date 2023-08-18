Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox do damage early in resounding road win in opener of set vs. Yankees

The Red Sox pounded the Yankees in their 8-3 victory in the opener of this three-game weekend series at Yankees Stadium, erupting for four runs in the first inning without recording an out, which served to make it a short night for righthanded starter Jhony Brito, who was gone in the third inning.

After struggling for much of this month, the Red Sox offense put on merciless onslaught against a sputtering Yankee opponent that has almost certainly cemented itself on the outskirts of a postseason berth.

NEW YORK — The boo birds were heard around the yard in the Bronx early Friday evening.

The Sox pounded Brito into submission after he was charged with seven runs on nine hits, including a three-run blast by Masataka Yohsida in the first inning, in 2⅓ tortuous innings.

Alex Verdugo led off the contest with a double to right, the first of four consecutive hits Brito allowed at the outset.

Rafael Devers singled and was followed by Justin Turner’s RBI single that scored Verdugo, setting the table for Yoshida, whose three-run blast — his 13th homer of the season — had the Sox off and running with a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Pablo Reyes reached base on a Gleyber Torres error with one out in the second. It proved a costly miscue with the top of the Red Sox order — Verdugo, Devers, Turner, and Yoshida — combining to erupt for four consecutive singles which led to three runs and another round of boos from clearly disgusted Yankees fans.

By the end of the frame, the Red Sox top four hitters were a perfect 8 for 8, accounting for all seven of the team’s runs.

The convincing 7-0 lead gave starter Brayan Bello some significant breathing room in his bounce-back performance. It followed a 6-2 loss to the Tigers last Saturday during which the young righthander allowed four runs on nine hits, including a pair of home runs, in 4⅔ innings.

But Bello, who had dominated in his two previous career starts at Yankees Stadium with a 2.08 ERA while holding New York to just three earned runs in 13 innings, continued his streak of quality starts vs. the Yankees in New York.

Bello went six solid innings, yielding six hits and one run following a DJ LeMahieu RBI ground out in the fourth inning. He had one walk and recorded four strikeouts.

Garrett Whitlock entered the game in the seventh and inherited a six-run lead from Bello, which he proceeded to reduce to a four-run edge after giving up a two-run blast to Aaron Judge in the eighth inning. Whitlock atoned, however, with five strikeouts in two innings of work.

Devers tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth, however, when he ripped an RBI single down the third-base line that scored Verdugo, who reached on a double and went to third on a wild pitch by reliever Greg Weissert.

The Yankees threatened in the bottom of the frame, putting men in scoring position on second and third with no outs against Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino.

Bernardino, though, fanned Harrison Bader before handing the baton to righthander Chris Martin, who punched out Anthony Volpe and induced Ben Rortvedt to fly out to left to end the game.

