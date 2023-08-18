In Patriots secondary, youngsters respond well in absence of veteran Jonathan Jones

Jones, 29, the senior member of the cornerback room, has been missing from practice for more than a week. While he’s been spotted working out on adjoining practice fields, he has yet to return to action.

A league source indicated that Jones’s undisclosed injury isn’t a long-term issue, and it is something the Patriots “don’t anticipate lasting to Game 1.″

With just over three weeks before the start of the season, Jones’s absence has meant more time for younger cornerbacks such as rookies Christian Gonzalez and Isaiah Bolden. In addition, Marcus Jones and Jack Jones, both of whom are set to start their second season, have seen an uptick in reps, as well as Myles Bryant.

Advertisement

There were moments for each of them to shine during Thursday’s joint practice. Marcus Jones had an interception and a pass breakup, while Bolden and Jack Jones were among those who had at least one pass breakup.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“The group, as a whole, has responded pretty well without that veteran leadership on the field,” said cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino. “Stepping up to the challenge, competing. That’s the biggest thing, when we talk about corners, is going out there and competing with every opportunity that they get.

“I think Isaiah is doing a good job. I think Gonzalez is doing a good job, Marcus, Jack … going down the line. I’m happy with the way they are responding.”

Bill Belichick said the youngsters have done well working without Jonathan Jones, particularly when it comes to communication with a mostly veteran group of safeties.

“As a group, those guys have really done a good job of collectively communicating together, being vocal and making sure that everybody, including the linebackers that are involved, know what’s going on,” Belichick said. “Obviously, we’ve had some mistakes out there, and we missed a few things. But, I’d say generally speaking, it’s been way more good than bad.”

Advertisement

One of the things that helped the secondary Thursday was the strength of the front seven, including what looked to be a dominating pass rush. That can lend itself to good team defense, something that was evident against the Packers.

“It’s a great group up there,” said linebackers coach Steve Belichick. “Those guys play hard. They rush hard. Especially for them, it starts with stopping the run. The better that they can stop the run, the more they’ll get to pass rush, and I think they all understand that. And they’ve definitely bought in on that.”

Smart addition

While it might be a long shot for him to play Saturday night against the Packers, there have been nothing but rave reviews for running back Zeke Elliott, who saw his first limited action as a member of the Patriots during Thursday’s joint practices.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who coached against Elliott when the running back was at Ohio State and O’Brien was at Penn State, said he’s been familiar with Elliott’s game for a long time.

“One thing you see, right away, is that he’s smart,” O’Brien said. “He’s been in different systems, he understands football. Maybe they called it apples, we call it oranges, but it’s still football and he gets it. He picks up on it really quickly.

Advertisement

“We’ve seen him out on the field a little bit but not enough to really give you a breakdown of his skill set and all that. I do think he’s a three-down back and he’s been a really good addition the last two days to our football team. We’re really happy to have him.”

“He talks to all the guys in the room about how he sees runs, how he sees protection,” said running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri. “He communicates well. It’s been good. He’s been really good.”

No clues

Belichick was guarded when asked about potential starters for Saturday’s game. “We’ll talk about that as a staff,” he said. “We’ll take stock of the team’s physical condition after a couple practices, availability, and things like that and then make those decisions a little bit later on here today and prepare for tomorrow.” … The defensive assistants continue to rave about rookie Keion White. “That guy, pretty impressive,” said linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. “He’s a great athlete. Honestly, he brings a great attitude to the room. He’s actually more personable than the person we saw on draft night. But he’s pretty cool.” … Several players and coaches have talked about the bonding experience of being together on the road for 11 days. “Any time you spend 11 days with your buddies, you’re going to bond,” Pellegrino said. “Even with the coaching staff, defensively. The same thing happens with the players. It’s good. It helps the team build, and sets a strong foundation for the season.” … Following Saturday’s game, the Patriots will depart for joint practices with the Titans Tuesday and Wednesday, with a game against Tennessee Friday.

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.