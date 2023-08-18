Red Sox have been frustrating, but they’re sure not as maddening as the Yankees

But in the context of this season, it was an epic exaggeration given the low stakes. The Sox are in fourth place in the American League East and the Yankees in fifth. Boiling passion it was not.

Technically, that was correct. The Red Sox played the Yankees and what has been an epic rivalry over the years did in fact resume.

NEW YORK — “The epic rivalry resumes” growled an announcer as a pre-game hype video played on the scoreboard before first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

Led by Yankee-killer Brayan Bello, the Sox sent many in the crowd of 44,566 home early with an 8-3 victory.

Advertisement

With Toronto losing and Seattle winning, the Mariners now own the last playoff spot, leaving the Sox 3 games back with 40 games to go. The endlessly discussed playoff odds are not on his team’s side, but Alex Cora has kept the Sox engaged.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

That’s more than can be said for Aaron Boone’s Yankees, who have lost six in a row and been outscored by 23 runs in those games. The Yankees are 11-20 since the All-Star break and were loudly booed in the second inning as the Sox took a 7-0 lead.

The 60-62 Yankees haven’t been two games under .500 this late in the season since Aug. 31, 1995 when they fell to 57-59.

With Wade Boggs, Paul O’Neill, and Bernie Williams collecting big hits, those Yankees won 22 of their final 28 games and made the playoffs under Buck Showalter. There is little chance that will happen again with this bunch.

Frustrated by the inconsistency the Red Sox have shown much of this season? The Yankees, who have a luxury-tax payroll of $292.6 million, are proof it could be much, much worse.

In his first appearance against the Red Sox, rookie Jhony Brito opened the game by allowing four consecutive hits, including a three-run homer by well-rested Masataka Yoshida.

Advertisement

Brito finished the inning and got the first out in the second before the Sox scored three more runs.

The Sox scored six runs in the seventh inning of a 10-7 loss at Washington on Thursday. Cora suggested that maybe that inning had snapped the lineup out of its collective slump. Seems he was right.

“We’re a good offensive team. We believe that, but it hasn’t happened,” Cora said. “But if you look at the guys in that lineup, hopefully it’s the time that everybody clicks at the same time and we can go on a run.”

Flexibility works for the Sox. Cora moved Jarren Duran (3 for 33 in his last 12 games) down to seventh and elevated Alex Verdugo to leadoff for only the fourth time since the All-Star break.

Verdugo responded by going 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored. His double leading off the game (on an 0-and-2 pitch) sparked the big inning.

“It just feels good to be back in that spot,” Verdugo said.

The Red Sox won because Bello allowed one run over six innings and the lineup stacked up 12 hits.

That Garrett Whitlock struck out five over two innings was a positive sign, with 10 games against the Astros and Dodgers on the horizon.

Whitlock allowed a two-run homer by Aaron Judge and was beating himself up afterward about it. But the 342-foot fly ball would not have been a home run in any other ballpark.

Advertisement

That Whitlock hit 96 mph with his sinker and threw 24 of 33 pitches for strikes was something that the Sox needed to see in his third appearance since coming off the injured list.

The postgame playlist in the clubhouse for the Sox included “Win” by Jay Rock and “Trophies” by Young Money.

Coincidence or a good omen? The Sox will take any good vibes they can get. It may not have been an epic chapter in the rivalry but any victory against the Yankees, especially in the Bronx, is special.

Boston Globe Today: Sports | August 18, 2023 Share Watch the full episode of Boston Globe Today: Sports from August 18, 2023.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.