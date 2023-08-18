Game 122 lineups and notes: Brayan Bello, Red Sox look to rebound against struggling Yankees

The Sox hope to rebound after starting their 10-game road trip with a series loss to Washington. Boston nearly erased an eight-run deficit after the sixth inning Thursday but fell 10-7 , remaining 3½ games behind the Blue Jays in the race for the final AL wild card with the Mariners just a ½ game back.

Brayan Bello will look to bounce back from a tough outing last Saturday, when he allowed four runs on nine hits in 4⅔ innings and took the loss against Detroit.

Both the Red Sox and rival Yankees will try to inject life into their declining playoff hopes Friday as the two worst teams in the AL East begin a three-game set in New York.

The situation for the Yankees, who did not announce a starter and could go with an opener, is even more dire after New York went 2-7 on a road trip against the White Sox, Marlins, and Braves. Under .500 this late in the season for the first time since 1995, the Yankees sit 6½ games behind Toronto.

Both teams last met in June on consecutive weekends, with the Sox taking five out of six.

Lineups

RED SOX (63-58): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (8-7, 3.81 ERA)

YANKEES (60-61): TBA

Pitching: TBA

Time: 7:05 p.m.

TV, radio: Apple TV+, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. TBD:

Yankees vs. Bello: Harrison Bader 1-3, Jake Bauers 1-6, Oswaldo Cabrera 2-11, Kyle Higashioka 0-2, Aaron Judge 2-4, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0-2, DJ LeMahieu 1-3, Billy McKinney 2-6, Giancarlo Stanton 0-5, Gleyber Torres 5-11, Anthony Volpe 0-3

Stat of the day: The Sox are in a stretch of 32 games in 34 days from July 28 to Aug. 30. Monday was their only scheduled day off in a 27-day span from Aug. 4-30.

Notes: Bello leads the Sox in starts (20) and innings (113⅓), but the effects of his workload are starting to show. The 24-year-old posted a 2.35 ERA and held opponents to a .219 batting average in his previous 12 starts before the All-Star break. He has a 5.67 ERA in his six starts since. ... Bello earned the win in his last start against New York, allowing one run on four hits in seven innings. ... Besides Rafael Devers, Triston Casas and Luis Urías also homered for the Sox on Thursday. Casas is second in home runs (20) among rookies, while Urías’s grand slam was his first homer in the majors since June 14. Sox reliever Chris Martin has allowed just one run in his last 25 outings (22⅔ innings). His 0.40 ERA over that span leads MLB.

Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com.