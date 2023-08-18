A sharp short game propels Rebecca Skoler to Massachusetts Women’s Amateur title

Maybe it was because her game hadn’t been in the best place as of late, or because she opened Monday’s stroke-play portion with a 9-over-par round. Either way, as the week progressed, so did the form of the 21-year-old from Needham.

At the start of the week, Skoler wasn’t sure this would be possible.

DEDHAM — Rebecca Skoler stood behind the 18th green at Dedham Country and Polo Club Friday and placed her hands on the Massachusetts Women’s Amateur trophy, holding the shiny silver bowl in front of her.

Skoler’s steady improvement culminated in Friday’s championship match when she combined strong iron play with a hot putter to earn a 2-and-1 victory over Westford’s Molly Smith and capture the 120th edition in soggy conditions.

“I didn’t really know where my game was going to be at this week,” said Skoler. “I didn’t play as much this summer, so I had little expectations. I was just trying to take it day by day, hole by hole. But anything can happen, especially in match play”

Skoler, the runner-up last year to Molly’s older sister, Morgan, said her game was rusty because she hadn’t competed or practiced much this summer while interning at D50 Media in Newton.

So how did Skoler pull this off? Well, her short game and putting played a big part. Especially as Smith applied pressure on the back nine.

With the match tied on the 13th hole, Skoler’s ball nestled in the rough 70 yards from the green, while Smith looked over a birdie putt. Skoler wedged her third shot to 12 feet, then sank the uphill par putt, keeping the match knotted.

Her short game saved the day again on the clinching hole, the challenging 189-yard par-3 17th. From a deep bunker, Skoler thumped a shot to 10 feet and rolled in the winning putt from right to left.

“My coach always says I can get up and down from anywhere,” said Skoler, a rising senior at Virginia. “I struggled with my ball-striking the last few years, so I’ve had to rely on my putting and short game. I have a lot of confidence in those shots and I’m always on the putting and chipping green.”

Skoler never trailed Friday, but Smith, a Westford resident, always lurked. The match was tied through six holes when thunderstorms paused play for two hours and 20 minutes.

After the restart, Smith responded each time Skoler took the lead, tying the match on two occasions. Smith used her powerful drives to set up short wedge shots throughout the back nine. However, she couldn’t get key putts to drop.

“Obviously I’m very disappointed,” said Smith, a rising freshman at Central Florida. “I didn’t bring my A game today. When you’re playing this deep in the tournament, you have to progress through your matches because the competition gets tougher.”

Michael Skoler, Rebecca’s father and caddie, said his daughter’s focus was the difference in the match. He pointed to the seventh hole as an example. He gave Rebecca a read on a birdie putt, but he was wrong.

“After that, I decided I was going to shut up for the rest of the round,” he said. “She was in a zone. I didn’t want to be the reason, so I just let her be.”

Skoler acknowledged that her confidence was low following Monday’s round. She regrouped and fired a 5-over-par 75 Tuesday, making the stroke-play cut by 11 shots.

She finally hit her stride Thursday when she posted a 4-under-par 66 in a stellar ball-striking display, defeating Morgan Smith in the semifinals, a rematch of last year’s championship match.

“I feel like I’ve been knocking on the door the last few years, so this is really special,” said Skoler. “Especially with my dad on the bag.”































