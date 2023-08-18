UFC 292 in Boston: Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley are taking the headlines, but championship co-main promises fireworks

In the main event, Sterling looks to defend his title for a division record fourth consecutive time against the fan favorite, second-ranked Sean O’Malley, an outlandish and creative striker who has endeared himself to the masses with a combination of lavish knockouts and colorful hairdos.

The UFC descends on Causeway Street for the first time since 2019 and returns with a pay-per-view card for the first time in over five years on Saturday night with a pair of title fights at the top of the card.

Each time that UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling raised the microphone to speak at Thursday’s UFC 292 press conference, raucous boos rained down from those in attendance at TD Garden.

Sterling, a former two-time Division 3 All-American wrestler at SUNY Cortland, rides a nine-fight win streak into the bout. Sterling’s 23-3 record includes victories over many of the toughest names in the division, garnering victories with relentless takedowns and smothering pressure when the fight hits the canvas en route to completing eight of his 11 career finishes via submission.

“My resumé speaks for itself,” said Sterling. “I don’t got to brag, I don’t got to boast. Numbers do not lie.”

Conversely, O’Malley has finished 11 of his 16 career wins bt knockout in what’s shaping up to be a classic striker versus grappler matchup on paper.

“Every single fight I go into, I’m looking for the knockout, but I’m always capable of winning in every single way,” said O’Malley. “I definitely have the tools to win in multiple ways, knockout is just the way that I [prefer].”

Striking while the iron is hot, the majority of the spotlight and buildup to the fight has been placed on O’Malley, whose highlights and one-liners have garnered him a shot at gold.

“I feel like [Sterling] is fighting for the ‘Suga’ belt,” said O’Malley, referencing his nickname. “I definitely feel like the A-side, it’s pretty obvious.”

In the co-main event, two-time women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili strives for her first title defense since reclaiming the belt, taking on No. 5 Amanda Lemos. Both women possess a great deal of power and strength for the 115-pound weight class, combining for 19 total knockouts.

Zhang owns a 26-3 career mark and can find a path to victory in a multitude of ways, evidenced by her 11 knockouts and eight submissions. A powerful and gifted athlete, Zhang’s star power and propensity to engage in fan-friendly, action-packed bouts has flown under the radar because of the bad blood in the main event.

“I feel like there are a lot of people focused and concerned with my fight, especially in China,” said Weili. “A lot of people will watch this fight. Of course, in the United States, more people are concerned about O’Malley and Sterling’s fight but I do feel there’s a lot of people that want to watch our fight.”

Lemos boasts a 13-2 career record with 11 finishes, winning seven of her last eight bouts to challenge for the title. Lemos once worked as a motorcycle taxi driver in her native Brazil and suffered a spinal fracture from an accident while on the job, yet has returned better than ever from the injury.

“The story of my life, everything that I’ve been through, is like a movie,” said Lemos. “The fact that I’m here, fighting for a belt, that I’m going to be a champion, it makes me see that everything is worth it and then I’ll have a story to tell.”

The UFC’s A-team broadcast booth of Boston native Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier will commentate the card. The event sold out quickly and has resulted in a gate north of $7 million. Despite none of the six Massachusetts-born UFC fighters competing on the card, the event has commanded the attention of the region.

“This is the biggest gate that we’ve ever done here,” said UFC President Dana White. “It’s the biggest gate in [TD] Garden history, except for the Celtics [in the NBA Finals]. It’s awesome to be back in Boston and it’s awesome to get this kind of support from you people, thank you.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.