UFC 292 is in Boston. Why aren’t locals Rob Font and Calvin Kattar on the card?

Calvin Kattar, ranked seventh in the featherweight division, almost certainly would have been on the card, but the Methuen native is still rehabbing after undergoing surgery in November on an ACL he tore in a fight against Arnold Allen.

The only downside for area fight fans? There will be no local participants entering the octagon.

UFC 292 features a loaded lineup for Saturday at TD Garden , which would explain why, according to UFC COO Lawrence Epstein, this weekend’s card not only sold out faster than any other UFC event in Boston, but will also be the biggest gate — bringing in $7 million.

Advertisement

His New England Cartel teammate, Rob Font, originally was scheduled to be on the Boston card, but the seventh-ranked bantamweight jumped at the opportunity to fight in the main event in Nashville two weeks earlier, dropping a unanimous decision to Cory Sandhagen.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Both Font and Kattar participated in media events leading up to fight night this week.

“It’s tough,” said Font. “It’s obviously not what we wanted. It’s cool to be here. It’s cool to get the feel, but it’s bittersweet because we’re not making that walk on Saturday.”

Methuen's Calvin Kattar (left) hopes to be back in the ring again this year. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Font addressed his lopsided loss two weeks ago for the first time. Sandhagen was able to take the Haverhill resident to the mat in each of the five rounds, keeping Font on the floor and not allowing him to stay on his feet and use his striking game. All three judges scored the fight 5-0 in Sandhagen’s favor.

“It was almost like I forgot how to wrestle,” said Font. “It was annoying. I was expecting to strike a little bit more, but it didn’t go that way. Hats off to him. He played it smart.

“I just have to get back to the room, get back to wrestling. Obviously I’m grateful for the opportunity, but I just feel like I fumbled it.”

Advertisement

Kattar acknowledged that he tried to trick himself into thinking he would be ready to fight in Boston nine months removed from surgery, but soon realized that would not be the case.

Still, he is making progress, and while it was initially believed that he would not be back on a card until early 2024, that timeline might be moved up a bit.

“It’s definitely a possibility,” said Kattar. “I’m feeling great. I’m able to train fully at this point. Just trying to train smart, ease back in, and be ready for something, hopefully, by the end of the year. I feel like it’s a possibility for sure.”

Part of Kattar’s rehab included a trip to Medellin, Colombia, in July to receive stem cell treatment on his wrist, knee, and back.

“Wherever I could get them,” said Kattar. “Some of that process takes a while to feel the benefits completely, so I’m on the road to recovery.”

With Kattar nodding in agreement beside him, Font said the ideal situation would be the teammates fighting on the same card by the end of the year, but the loss to Sandhagen showed him he has work to do on his end as well.

“I need to tighten up a couple of things and lock it in,” said Font. “It shouldn’t be that easy to take me down, but he made it look pretty easy. It’s just getting back to the basics, locking it in, and being prepared for everything.”

Advertisement

Read more about UFC 292

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.