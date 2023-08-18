With record-breaking round at Olympia Fields, Max Homa builds two-stroke lead at BMW Championship

Homa broke the record even with two bogeys, making 10 birdies in his round of 8-under-par 62 that gave him a two-shot lead over Kirk (66) going into the weekend of the FedEx Cup postseason event that determines who goes to the Tour Championship.

“Just randomly saw that today, and then I had to think about it,” Homa said.

Max Homa was aware of the course record at Olympia Fields, and not just because of how well he was playing Friday in the BMW Championship. He happened to see a video board just as it flashed a message that Chris Kirk was challenging the course record of 63.

That’s more an issue for Kirk than Homa, who already has two wins this season and is assured of being among the 30 who go to East Lake. Not so for Kirk, who delivered a heartwarming win at the Honda Classic but is on the bubble, at No. 29, to reach the FedEx Cup finale.

Kirk never really challenged the course record, closing with five pars. He still played a solid round off the tee and from the fairway, a good recipe for an Olympia Fields course that has been drenched by rain and is slowly drying out.

“Today was one of those days where I shot 4 under but it certainly could have been lower than that with all the birdie looks that I had,” Kirk said. “But I certainly would have taken it at the start of the day. I’d gladly take two more of them.”

Homa was at 10-under 130.

British Open champion Brian Harman (68) and former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick (67) were three shots behind. Fitzpatrick is No. 40 in the FedEx Cup and would advance with a great weekend.

The group at 5-under 135 included Scottie Scheffler (69) and Rory McIlroy, who made only one birdie in his round of 70. It also included Harris English and Justin Rose, who have plenty riding on the outcome this weekend.

English narrowly got into the top 50 that made it to the BMW. Even in a tie for fifth going into the weekend, he still has work to do to crack the top 30 and go to East Lake.

“Last week was probably the most stressful because I know how key getting in the top 50 for next year was,” English said, alluding to the $20 million signature events he gets to play. “I feel like this week is kind of a bonus, kind of playing with house money, and definitely more relaxed this week, and just kind of free wheeling it.”

Homa’s round was three shots better than the next best on Friday, and there were no secrets to it. His putting has been strong all year. The key at Olympia Fields was being in the fairway to be able to attack pins instead of having to play toward the center of the green.

Six of his 10 birdies were in the 12-foot range or close, and the others were terribly longer. Homa knew he was on a roll when he reached the par-3 16th tee and realized he had birdied every hole but one on the back nine.

Homa had a strong finish in the FedEx Cup playoffs opener last week that nudged him in front of Xander Schauffele to No. 6 in the Ryder Cup standings. This is the final week of qualifying and the top six earn automatic spots. He could lock that up this week, a goal of his all year.

LPGA/DP — American Marissa Steen scored 1-under 72 to take a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Steen started what was a very gusty day at 2 under, made two bogeys and three birdies for her round of 72, and moved to the top of the leaderboard with a total of 3 under, ahead of Germany’s Esther Henseleit, who shot a 71 at Castlerock.

Ryann O’Toole of the United States, Gabriella Cowley of England, Olivia Cowan of Germany, and Kim Metraux of Switzerland were tied for third place at 1 under.

In the men’s competition England’s Dan Brown has a six-shot lead at 11 under after his round of 66.

Champions — In spite of lingering “tennis elbow” pain in his right arm, Tim Petrovic birdied his last three holes en route to an 8-under 62 in his fifth Shaw Charity Classic.

In search of his first PGA Tour Champions title, second-place Harrison Frazar birdied four of his first five holes to open his third Shaw Charity Classic in 6-under 64, a stroke shy of his career-low score on the Champions tour.

USGA — The semifinals are set at the 123rd USGA Men’s Amateur after two quarterfinal matches went to an extra hole at Cherry Hills. Parker Bell of Alabama and Nick Dunlap of Florida advanced with 19-hole wins, while China’s Andi Xu was a 2-and-1 winner and Kentucky’s John Marshall Butler was victorious, 3-and-2. Ben James of Milford, Conn., was eliminated when Bell birdied the first playoff hole.