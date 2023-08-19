Block Island declares state of emergency after historic hotel goes up in flames

The fire, which started around midnight, took crews more than six hours to put out, according to the Block Island Chamber of Commerce .

The fire at the Harborside Inn, located at 213 Water St., remained active Saturday morning, according to an 11 a.m. service alert from the Block Island Ferry. An alert sent at 7:45 a.m. said there was “limited water and no power in town.”

Block Island, a popular summer tourist destination off of Rhode Island, declared a state of emergency Saturday after a fire broke out overnight at a historic hotel, officials said.

At least 50 firefighters from across Rhode Island were called in to assist Block Island’s Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, according to the chamber of commerce.

Advertisement

Ferries transported emergency vehicles throughout the night, the ferry service said.

Everyone inside the inn was evacuated, according to an emergency advisory from the booking website for the Harborside Inn.

The roof of the inn caved in at around 1:30 a.m., according to the chamber of commerce, which said the cause was still under investigation.

Block Island is about 12 miles from the Rhode Island coast and has one town, New Shoreham. according to its website. The island has a population of 1,000 year round and gets 15,000 to 20,000 visitors daily during the summer.









Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him @jmarrerosuarez.