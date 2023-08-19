Old State House bagpiper brings music, memories, (and irritation) to downtown

Bag in hand, kilt on, drones thrown over his shoulder, Randall can go for hours — to the delight of tourists and the ire of some local workers.

Known among downtown office workers, tour guides, and street vendors for his marathon bagpipe performances that cut through the city streets and up to office tower boardrooms, Randall has become something of an icon downtown. On summer afternoons, listeners can usually find him in front of the Old State House, although he also plays in front Faneuil Hall and in the Public Garden.

You always hear Ryan Randall before you see him.

Randall played the bagpipes between the Old State House and the Boston Massacre site. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe

“I form a character around what I call the ‘bagpipe guy,’” Randall said over the phone on a rained-out Tuesday morning. “Learning the history, building a character [through] the way I dress is an art form. There’s a genre there for it.”

Advertisement

Randall, 39, has been playing bagpipes for around 15 years and busking for more than a decade. A Missourian with Scottish ancestry, Randall said he fell in love with the instrument’s history and its unique timbre — best heard reflected off downtown’s bricks, he said.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

His sets can span for more than an hour, jumping between traditional bagpipe melodies, military tunes, and medleys of jigs and reels. When he lets notes drag out, they bounce off the brick, glass, and concrete walls that surround him, resonating for several blocks in some directions.

“I always start with ‘Scotland the Brave,’ and I end with ‘Auld Lang Syne,’” Randall said. “I know a little bit over 120 tunes. . . . I’ll run through my entire repertoire about twice a day.”

He almost always draws a crowd.

Dennis Vincent, stood a few feet from the Boston Massacre seal and filmed the piper on a recent Wednesday afternoon. Visiting from Michigan, Vincent said he had only been in town for about three hours before stumbling upon Randall. He said the music made for a nice welcome.

Advertisement

The 66-year-old said he could hear the pipes as far as Faneuil Hall, “and I don’t hear very well.”

That afternoon, Randall skirled for a little more than an hour, blaring a continuous stream of live music and pre-recorded accompaniment from a portable speaker. He departed shortly before rain overtook downtown.

For Stephanie Hinton, who toured Boston with her husband and kids, the afternoon’s pipes summoned decades-old memories.

The Mississippi resident — and proud owner of at least one CD of bagpipe tunes — said she had not heard the pipes played live since October 1999, when a bagpiper marched her down the aisle at her wedding.

“It’s a lost art,” Hinton said. “It sounds really good, authentic. That takes talent.”

Authentic as it may be, the sound can displace quieter street musicians and force tour guides to show the Old State House and site of the Boston Massacre from a distance. It resonates through the Old State House and the lower floors of nearby high-rises, and some local workers say the constancy of Randall’s hours-long performances can become distracting.

A Freedom Trail Tour group stood at the corner of State Street and Congress Street, more than a hundred feet from the Old State House, to hear their guide's voice over to the bagpipes. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe

Across the street, at Federal Wine & Spirits, Peter Hemenway tries, often in vain, to ignore Randall as he writes about wine. Looking up from the computer screen, he could see the piper through the window.

“Sometimes I go down to Al’s to get a sandwich and, walking back up, I’ll lose my appetite,” Hemenway said.

Advertisement

Hemenway said he can appreciate bagpipes in shorter bursts, but stepping outside and being hit with a wall of noise, “I feel like I’m being attacked.”

But not everyone has the luxury of a closing door to mask the noise.

Christian Walls, 29, has been selling T-shirts and hats from a kiosk next to the Old State House for seven years, battling for sonic space for the last two. Walls said he goes to Scotland every winter and “I love bagpipes,” but when they ring out in Boston, the salesman has trouble speaking with customers or just hearing himself think.

“A lot of people don’t like bagpipes, period. And I can understand that,” Walls said. “With him, it’s kind of this uncanny valley between music and noise, where he’s not quite good enough, but there’s enough melody that you can’t get it out of your head.”

Walls continued: “Generally, pieces of music have a beginning, middle, and end. He never really gets to the end.”

Randall, who says he’s never gotten any complaints counters that he’s “not loud. I’m high-pitched and shrill.”

“A high-pitched frequency is not the same thing as high volume,” he said, and “a high-pitched noise doesn’t have to be loud to travel far.”

Plus, bagpipes can only be played so quietly before losing their distinct tone, Randall said.

Kieran O’Hare, who teaches the Irish uilleann pipes after decades playing, agreed. He said bagpipes’ volume is set by the force of the air inside the bag, which needs to remain pressurized to power all four pipes.

Advertisement

O’Hare said bagpipers have a deep history in Scottish national identity, and American street performers have played them for more than two centuries.

A child walked down Devonshire Street as Ryan Randall played the bagpipes at the corner of State and Devonshire streets in Boston. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe

In that sense, Randall “is carrying on a longstanding tradition,” O’Hare said, though he could understand why some may grow tired of the music.

“I love piping, piping is my life,” O’Hare said. “Having said that, if a Scottish piper was outside my window, I’d probably have an opinion.”

For better or worse, Randall said he plans to stick around Boston through the end of the summer. Then, he plans to hit the road, as he does annually.

In the cold months, he heads for warmer cities, like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New Orleans — where he says he is the bagpiper captured on Google Street View in Jackson Square, although his face is blurred. But Boston’s rich history, and Scottish immigrants’ niche within it, keeps Randall coming back to town summer after summer.

So next year, keep your ears open for Randall’s return.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.