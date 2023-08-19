Funeral arrangements announced for Lynn woman who drowned trying to rescue son in N.H.

Melissa Bagley, a 44-year-old mother of four and the wife of an Everett police lieutenant, will be laid to rest in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. Visitation hours will be held Wednesday afternoon at Solimine Funeral Home in Lynn, followed by a funeral service Thursday morning at St. John the Evangelist Church in Swampscott, according to to the funeral home’s website.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Lynn woman who drowned while trying to rescue her son from a swimming hole in New Hampshire last week.

Melissa Bagley drowned after jumping into the water near Franconia Falls to help her 10-year-old son.

On Tuesday, Bagley and her family hiked to Franconia Falls in the White Mountain National Forest and were getting ready to go swimming when her 10-year-old son slipped off a rock and fell into a pool with a “fast, circulating current,” authorities said.

Bagley jumped into the water to help him but immediately began to struggle, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Two other children jumped in and were able to get their brother out, but one became stuck in the boulders and couldn’t escape.

Bagley’s husband, Sean Bagley, found his wife on a rock and immediately began CPR but was unable to revive her, authorities said. He returned to the location where one of his sons was still in the water and pulled him to safety, authorities said.

The Everett Police Department has established a fund to support Bagley’s family. The department said the proceeds will go to her four children, three of whom are younger than 18. Donations can be made in person or by mail to the Everett Police Department.

