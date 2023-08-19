Girl, 12, struck by vehicle in Dorchester; driver cited

A 12-year-old girl’s leg was broken after she was hit by a vehicle on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester early Saturday evening, police said.

Boston police went to the area of 895 Blue Hill Ave. after receiving a report of a pedestrian struck shortly after 5 p.m., said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s lead spokesperson.

There they found the girl lying on the sidewalk with a broken leg and cuts on her body and a vehicle pulled to the side of the road with damage to the front right headlight and fender, Boyle said.