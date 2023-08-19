Girl, 12, struck by vehicle in Dorchester; driver cited

A 12-year-old girl’s leg was broken after she was hit by a vehicle on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester early Saturday evening, police said.
Boston police went to the area of 895 Blue Hill Ave. after receiving a report of a pedestrian struck shortly after 5 p.m., said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s lead spokesperson.
There they found the girl lying on the sidewalk with a broken leg and cuts on her body and a vehicle pulled to the side of the road with damage to the front right headlight and fender, Boyle said.
The driver, whose identity was not released, told officers that they were driving on Blue Hill Avenue toward Harvard Street when a group of children suddenly crossed the street, Boyle said. Witnesses agreed that that was what happened, he said.
The girl was taken to a local hospital for her injuries, Boyle said.
The driver was given a citation for failure to yield and for speeding, he said.
