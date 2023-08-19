Embattled Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara faces two challengers in reelection bid

Lara is competing with IT director William King and labor attorney Benjamin Weber in the Sept. 12 preliminary election for District 6, which includes Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, and Roslindale — spanning some of the city’s most progressive enclaves and some of its most conservative neighborhoods. The top two vote-getters will proceed to the Nov. 7 general election .

As she fights to keep her seat in the wake of a recent car crash that led to criminal charges, embattled City Councilor Kendra Lara is facing two challengers this fall: a workers’ rights lawyer who currently has more cash in his campaign account and a three-time council candidate with support from two of Lara’s colleagues.

Lara, known as one of the council’s most outspoken progressives, carries the significant advantages of name recognition and incumbency. But the first-term councilor is seeking reelection after a June 30 car crash when, police say, she slammed an unregistered, uninsured car into the side of a Centre Street home while driving at least twice the speed limit. Lara had not had a valid driver’s license since 2013. She has entered a not-guilty plea on charges related to the crash.

Pointing to her achievements on the council — including advocating for affordable housing policy and helping secure funds for a new library in Egleston Square — Lara, 33, said “it’s clear my platform and my record most align with the vision of a progressive Boston.”

“I hope my worst moment does not overshadow two years of a perfect progressive voting record and policies that center working people,” she told the Globe in an emailed statement.

Councilor Kendra Lara spoke at the Dominican Cultural Day at City Hall Plaza. Tannner Pearson for The Boston Globe

Allies call Weber the progressive alternative for voters who have cooled on Lara, while King is seen as the most moderate candidate in the race. Both challengers are pitching themselves as low-drama choices who can help restore order to a council rocked by chaos and internal dysfunction during the most recent two-year term.

Though Weber and King named education and housing as top priority issues, the council’s infighting and Lara’s recent troubles have largely been the focus of this fall’s elections.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of policy differences — we care about many of the same things,” Weber said of himself and Lara. But during the current term, he added, “the City Council wasn’t working, and wasn’t providing constituent services that it’s supposed to.”

“We need people on the council who are responsible, answerable to constituents, and can get things done,” he said. “I think I can help the council work.”

King, 34, works as the IT director at a conservation nonprofit. This is his third run for council after unsuccessful at-large bids in 2017 and 2019.

A lifelong Boston resident, King lives in West Roxbury, the least progressive neighborhood in the district, and also the area where Lara fared worse in her 2021 election. He has drawn the support of the council’s most conservative voices, Frank Baker and Erin Murphy, who are planning a fund-raiser for him at the Corrib Pub in West Roxbury later this month.

King said he would bring “new leadership” and focus on constituent service.

William King, a candidate for Boston City Council District 6, knocked on doors on Lasell Street as he canvased ahead of the election. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“Residents want a City Council that actually works, not one bogged down by the dysfunction and personal animosities we have seen the past few years,” he said. “People are tired of the constant chaos and they want a City Council focused on delivering for them.”

Unlike his opponents, King opposes the controversial “road diet” the city has envisioned for Centre Street in West Roxbury, which would slim the road from four lanes to three and add parking-protected bike lanes. City officials say the plan will improve safety on a treacherous stretch where a woman was killed in 2019 and a kindergartener’s foot was run over last winter by a car running a red light. But the proposal has proved highly controversial in the neighborhood, where critics fear the plan will increase traffic on side streets and threaten the profits of local businesses.

Lara supports the road diet, as does Weber, though he said the city should have solicited more feedback from West Roxbury residents.

Weber, 49, is a longtime labor attorney who lives in Jamaica Plain with his wife and two children. Raised in New York, he started his career representing migrant farmworkers in the South, and later worked in the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office under Martha Coakley, where he prosecuted employers for wage law violations. Weber, a member of the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council, said he became interested in politics in the wake of chaos and mismanagement at the Mission Hill K-8 School, where both of his children studied. BPS closed the school last year after a damning report detailed rampant bullying and physical and sexual abuse among students.

Weber said he’s been “disappointed” that the current group of progressive councilors have “to some extent not been able to get a progressive agenda because of things unrelated to their work on the council.”

“Having people on the council who can get things done will actually help us get through more progressive policies,” he said.

Ben Weber, a candidate for the Boston City Council District 6 seat, prepared to knock on a few doors in his neighborhood as election season is underway. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

As of the end of July, Weber had by far the most cash on hand, with $19,517, to Lara’s $7,909 and King’s $4,082.

For her part, Lara said she is the strongest candidate because “I understand the historical issues in the district, I am connected to communities doing the work, and they trust me to steward that vision at City Hall.”

“We have a strong progressive coalition on the Boston City Council that is made stronger by having a representative that is not only directly impacted by the issues but has been fighting for solutions for nearly two decades,” Lara said. “This makes me effective as a representative, and it’s the experience neither of my opponents brings to this race.”

Lara has maintained the support of some on the left even as she battles criminal charges and difficult headlines. She has the backing of the Boston Democratic Socialists of America, for example.

“Her work on affordable housing, youth jobs, and enfranchisement for undocumented and youth voters has been vital to the creation of a better Boston,” said Evan George, the group’s co-chair of electoral work. “Ultimately, the problems facing Boston greatly outweigh anything Kendra is dealing with, and she has been a fearless champion for the people of Boston.”

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.