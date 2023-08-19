Man dies after being struck by car in Rockland

A 63-year-old man died after he was struck by a car driven by a teenager as he crossed a street in Rockland on Friday night, police said.
Richard Erwin, of Rockland, was crossing near 430 Union St. when he was hit by a Kia Optima in the northbound lane, Rockland police said in a statement.
Police and firefighters responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at about 9:18 p.m. and provided medical aid at the scene, according to the statement. Erwin was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the Kia, Jacob Ryan, 18, of Rockland, stayed at the scene and spoke with investigators, police said. He was not injured.
Advertisement
The crash is under investigation by Rockland police and the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.
August 19, 2023
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.