Man dies after being struck by car in Rockland

A 63-year-old man died after he was struck by a car driven by a teenager as he crossed a street in Rockland on Friday night, police said.

Richard Erwin, of Rockland, was crossing near 430 Union St. when he was hit by a Kia Optima in the northbound lane, Rockland police said in a statement.

Police and firefighters responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at about 9:18 p.m. and provided medical aid at the scene, according to the statement. Erwin was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he later died.