Roxbury organization hosts resource fair for people who were previously incarcerated

“Words can’t even express how I feel right now,” Jefferson said. “I’m trying to stop crying.”

It was the kind of moment that Jefferson, 53, could only dream about a few years ago.

Angelia Jefferson stood close to the stage Saturday afternoon with her cellphone out, recording her 8-year-old granddaughter’s performance of a song from the animated television series “Steven Universe.”

The scene unfolded in Grove Hall at a community resource fair organized by New Beginnings Re-Entry Services, a nonprofit that runs a residential program in Roxbury for women who were previously incarcerated.

Jefferson said she spent eight months in the program after she was paroled from MCI-Framingham last summer. She had been convicted in 1991 of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole for killing her ex-boyfriend.

Last year, her conviction was reduced to second-degree murder making her eligible for parole, and the Parole Board voted to free her. In its decision, the board said Jefferson was “rehabilitated,” and noted that she earned a bachelor’s degree from Boston University and a cosmetology license during her incarceration.

Since her release, Jefferson said she was hired by Families for Justice as Healing, a nonprofit organization in Roxbury that seeks to end the incarceration of women and girls.

Two weeks ago, she said she marked another milestone and moved into her own apartment.

“It’s scary but at the same time, I actually got to sit and take a deep breath and cry because I couldn’t believe it.” Jefferson said.

Her granddaughter, Chrisai Jefferson Taylor, sang the song, “Stranger Than You,” from “Steven Universe,” and danced for the crowd.

After her performance, the girl said she loves to make her grandmother “happy and proud.”

Jefferson’s daughter, Shanita, said her mother’s release from prison has been a “dream come true.”

“It’s been something I’ve been praying about since I was old enough to remember my prayers,” said Shanita Jefferson, who was 3½ years old when her mother was locked up. Now 35, she works for Families for Justice as Healing, which advocated for her mother’s release.

Pat Aron(right) with the Mass. Poor People’s Campaign hugs Charise Genas (cq)at her tent. The day was filled with information tents, food music and services to help those who were incarcerated, welcomed back into the community. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro) John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Stacey Borden, the founder of New Beginnings Re-Entry Services, said she started the community resource fair last year to help people who have been recently released from incarceration navigate their new lives.

“Formerly incarcerated people need to visually see the resources in their community,” said Borden, who spent time in state prison for drug and financial crimes. “We need some help.”

Forty-five organizations participated in the event, Borden said, including Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership, which manages behavioral health care for MassHealth recipients, Victory Programs, which provides services to people with substance use disorders, and several advocacy organizations focused on criminal justice reform.

Stephen Pina staffed a table for his new project, NNW Enterprise LLC. The acronym stands for “never not working,” he said.

“Never not working was what it took for me to get home,” he said. “Never not working is what it took for me to adjust back into society.”

Pina, 55, was released from MCI-Norfolk last year while the court considers his request for a new trial. He was convicted for a 1993 murder, but has always maintained his innocence.

In deciding to release Pina, Suffolk Superior Judge Peter B. Krupp cited new revelations that prosecutors and Boston police withheld evidence that could have pointed to another killer, and buried compromising information about a key witness.

Since his release in March 2022, Pina said he has encountered other men he met in prison who started businesses and nonprofit organizations after they were freed.

NNW Enterprise is focused on raising awareness about wrongful convictions and the trauma people experience after being incarcerated, said Pina, who was recently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. He said the organization sells T-shirts and mugs and he’s considering writing a memoir that would draw on journals he kept during his imprisonment.

Pina said he’s been working on rebuilding his credit and moved into his own apartment three months ago.

“I’m just feeling great,” he said.

Also at the event was Diane Farley, 69, who moved into the residential program at New Beginnings Re-Entry Services after being granted medical parole.

“I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to reach out and not only ask for help, but hopefully give some help,” said Farley, who has severe spinal stenosis and struggles to walk.

Farley said she was convicted of murder and spent 30 years in prison. She said she is innocent.

Her niece, Ashley Costa, said she saw her aunt for the first time in 13 years just a few weeks ago. Farley is the sister of Costa’s father, who is deceased. Costa said her siblings and mother no longer live nearby and Farley is now “the closest family I have.”

“It’s kind of awesome to be given another chance to be in her life,” Costa said. “I’m glad she has this opportunity.”

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her @lauracrimaldi.