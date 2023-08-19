scorecardresearch Skip to main content

See photos and videos of the fire at the historic Harborside Inn

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated August 19, 2023, 56 minutes ago
Aftermath of fire at the Harborside Inn on Block Island, Rhode Island from Block Island Times.Block Island Times

Firefighters responded Friday to a large fire that broke out overnight at Harborside Inn on Block Island, a popular summer destination off Rhode Island’s coast. The fire burned for about six hours before crews could bring it under control. Here are photos and videos of the damage.

Aftermath of fire at the Harborside Inn on Block Island, Rhode Island. Block Island Times
Firefighters work at the scene of Harborside Inn on Block Island, Rhode Island. Block Island Times

