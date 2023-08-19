See photos and videos of the fire at the historic Harborside Inn

Firefighters responded Friday to a large fire that broke out overnight at Harborside Inn on Block Island, a popular summer destination off Rhode Island’s coast. The fire burned for about six hours before crews could bring it under control. Here are photos and videos of the damage.
Closer look at the aftermath of the fire that tore through the Harborside Inn overnight. The historic hotel is a total loss and the cause remains under investigation. (📸: Hope Valley Wyoming Fire Department) https://t.co/04WDSPVqIn pic.twitter.com/FmbaiFgmhc— Sarah Doiron (@SarahDoiron31) August 19, 2023
#BREAKING: A fire breaks out at the Harborside Inn on Water Street on Block Island overnight.— Liz Bateson (@LizBatesonTV) August 19, 2023
Crews have been working to put out the fire for hours now 🙏🏼 @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/mnnD3wng2s
A heartbreaking scene as the ferry approaches Block Island. We can see to a greater extent how much of the Harborside Inn is destroyed after an overnight fire. @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/e5a8aRqZUm— Gabrielle Caracciolo (@GabCaracciolo) August 19, 2023
ICYMI: A massive fire erupting in Block Island overnight.— Cal Dymowski WJAR (@CalDymowski) August 19, 2023
This is at the Harborside Inn. We’re told around 50 firefighters responded. A viewer sent our @NBC10 Newsroom this clip.
Block Island is now in a state of emergency with limited water and no power.
🎥: Virginia Sohl pic.twitter.com/lTGZTl51EI
#BREAKING Large fire at the Harborside Inn on Water Street on Block Island. Crews from Newport, Westerly and N. Kingstown among those providing mutual aid from the mainland. pic.twitter.com/PyVXO14o14— Patrick Little (@tpatricklittle) August 19, 2023
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.