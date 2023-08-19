With crown and wand, Coast Guard veteran Yolanda Cerullo is honored for her 100th birthday

Cerullo, a Coast Guard veteran, stood behind a railing on the front porch of the assisted living care facility where she lives as the guests began arriving, but then there were so many that she moved to a bench closer to the street, so she could greet them while seated.

She looked like the Queen of England, several visitors said, as they clamored to take photos with her.

Yolanda Cerullo, in a sparkly tiara and a blue-and-white dress — and wearing a broad smile — greeted guests coming to her 100th birthday celebration Saturday afternoon in South Boston.

Cerullo grew up in the North End before moving to East Boston, she said. Now a South Boston resident, she celebrated her centennial birthday with a few dozen friends and guests outside the Compass on the Bay Senior Living Community — including Vietnam veterans, local politicians, neighbors, and others in the senior community.

“I feel good,” said Cerullo, holding a pink and silver fairy wand.

The community had planned the celebration for Cerullo, who will turn 100 on Aug. 29, in partnership with the Thomas J. Fitzgerald VFW Post 561.

Cerullo served in the US Coast Guard during World War II, a time when women served in separate reserves from men. It wasn’t until 1973 when congressional legislation allowed women to serve side-by-side with men in the Coast Guard.

“[World War II] is the greatest generation,” said Vietnam War veteran and #561 post command Thomas McCarthy at the celebration. “And women at that time, they knew that they were just as good as as men.”

Cerullo said she remembers traveling across the country from Boston to Los Angeles and back while in the reserves.

“I met people and made new friends,” Cerullo said.

The soon-to-be centenarian is following in the footsteps of her brother, Ottavio Cerullo, who died on July 31, 2022, at the age of 101. Ottavio lived with his sister at Compass on the Bay, which held a 100th birthday celebration for him in 2020. But, due to the pandemic, those wanting to congratulate him had to drive by in a motorcade and honk — no in-person encounters.

This year, Cerullo was able to have an up-close and personal celebration with visitors for her special day.

“There was no way we were going to pass up the chance to honor her,” said McCarthy, who had helped plan the drive-by for Ottavio.

Several veterans from Post #561 presented a Coast Guard T-shirt to Cerullo, who became emotional when asked what the support and showing of her fellow veterans meant to her. “Everyone has been so nice to me,” she said.

Yolanda Cerullo was presented a Coast Guard t-shirt by Vietnam veteran Ed Powers, as other Fitzgerald VFW Post 561 veterans posed for a photo with her. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

People brought flowers, balloons, and hugs to the queen of the day as she sat on the bench. What Cerullo clutched onto most happily was an oversized birthday card presented to her by State Representative David Biele on behalf of the Commonwealth to thank her for her service.

“It’s important that we remember and honor those who served on top of an 100th birthday,” said Biele, who represents South Boston. “It’s just an incredible story and she deserves recognition for all that she’s done.”

Perhaps the most excited to celebrate Cerullo was the staff at Compass on the Bay, where she is known as a quiet and careful woman.

“I call her Shirley Temple because she is so sweet,” said staffer Cheryl Caruth, who came to celebrate Cerullo on her day off work. “It is just a pleasure to be here to see that she lives to be 100.”

Although they had been popular for years at Compass on the Bay, Cerullo and her brother became well-known in South Boston when the center unveiled an exhibit on veterans who lived there.

“I was incredibly impressed with her story,” said Biele, who met Cerullo when the exhibit was unveiled a few years ago.

Cerullo has simple advice after living nearly a hundred years: “Have a smile on your face, and be kind to everybody.”

And true to her word, she greeted people Saturday with a soft smile and gentle handshake for nearly an hour.

“We are so proud of you,” City Councilor President Ed Flynn, accompanied by his father, former mayor Ray Flynn, told Cerullo while giving her birthday wishes Saturday. “You contributed greatly to our country, and we’re proud to have you as a neighbor in South Boston.”

The celebration culminated with a motorcade in her honor, a round of applause, and chorus of happy birthday.

And Cerullo went inside to eat cake prepared by the kitchen staff. But if you ask the North End native what her favorite dessert is, her answer is a cannoli.

Alysa Guffey can be reached at alysa.guffey@globe.com. Follow her @AlysaGuffeyNews.