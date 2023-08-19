State has a long road ahead in providing EV charging stations

In South Boston, where people argue over a shoveled parking spot, what’s going to happen when someone is hogging an EV spot after they have a full charge? Or picture a street with much multifamily housing; will there be multiple EV stations hanging from utility poles for common use? Would landlords be willing to attach ports to their properties, and at what cost?

The report by the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Coordinating Council said that governments may have to build or subsidize stations in low-income urban areas (as well as rural ones). I can’t imagine which neighborhoods the report has in mind, since these areas predominantly have three- and six-family housing, with limited off-street parking.

The article “Lack of EV chargers is called roadblock for state” (Page A1, Aug. 12), about the findings of a new report, glossed over perhaps one of the biggest roadblocks: the issue of charging stations in urban areas.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

I think the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Coordinating Council needs to take a ride through some of our urban neighborhoods at night and picture where stations would go. I don’t think they are steeped in reality.

Advertisement

The article also mentioned an estimated cost of as much as $3 billion to install 10,000 of the fastest-charging connections, with most of the cost to be borne by private companies, such as utilities, car makers, and others building charging networks. We can expect that investment to be passed on to the consumer in higher costs.

Bill Reilly

Lynn





In the race to increase EV recharging options, Massachusetts is overlooking its residents. Many own a long driveway or small parking area and could install Level 2 chargers to rent spaces to “garage orphans.” Yet funding is not available to them.

In Massachusetts, the utility companies put a surcharge on every customer’s energy bill ($5 annually, on average) to fund the “Make Ready” and “Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment” programs. All homeowners can apply for Make Ready funds to install additional power outside their homes, but only low-income owners can apply for the 100 percent EVSE coverage to add more power inside and install EV chargers.

Advertisement

The state also has the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program Multi-Unit Dwelling program, which funds up to 60 percent for installation and EV hardware, but this is only for apartment buildings of five or more units.

Perhaps homeowners should not be subsidized for their rental EV parking space because they will profit; however, the five-unit property owner will profit as well. The owner of the parking space would charge the going rate because others in the neighborhood would also have EV parking spaces.

At some point, fast-charging cars and stations may be ubiquitous, but many consumers will be able to afford only a secondhand EV. They will need and want a Level 2 charger close to home.

Anne Lusk

Brookline

The writer is a lecturer on urban architecture at the Boston University Metropolitan College and has conducted research on EV policy.