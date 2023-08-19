Imagine fewer cars on the road. It’s tricky, but we’ll try.

Though electrifying transportation is a climate imperative, it’s worth underscoring the ways in which EVs not only would maintain an undesirable status quo but also would move our state in the wrong direction.

Taylor Dolven’s article “Mass. goal to reduce driving lags behind targets of other states” (Page A1, Aug. 14) raises many important points about why we must pair our state’s goals for electric vehicle adoption with reducing driving overall.

EVs alone are not the answer. They could even be part of the problem.

The first way is road safety. Due to their batteries, EVs are heavy. The electric Ford F150 Lightning weighs more than 35 percent more than its gas-powered counterpart. With a proliferation of SUVs on our streets, Massachusetts is already seeing record numbers of pedestrian deaths, and EVs are likely to make this worse.

Advertisement

In addition, as we act locally on climate, we must think globally. A report from the Climate and Community Project found that if today’s demand for EVs is projected to 2050, the US EV market alone would require mining triple the amount of lithium currently produced for the entire global market, which raises both environmental and social questions.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Only one path forward is sustainable for Massachusetts: Invest in EVs while scaling down the use of cars overall.

Lisa Jacobson

Senior program officer, mobility

Barr Foundation

Boston





A better T would move us more swiftly toward our climate goals

I appreciated the article “Mass. goal to reduce driving lags behind targets of other states.” I’m in favor of increasing the gas tax to 75 cents a gallon if the goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Making fuel more costly would be more effective than charging for road use, which would hurt efficient and inefficient users alike. I’m glad the reporter included a reference to the organization TransitMatters, which has done excellent work recommending improvements to make the MBTA safer and more useful. Such improvements would facilitate a modal shift from driving to public transit. There is potential for the T to help our state meet or exceed our goal to reduce driving.

Advertisement

I used to commute daily by train from South Acton to North Station. The only drawback was the lack of trains outside rush hours. TransitMatters recommends more frequent and well-paced schedules for buses, subways, and commuter rail, which would make those options more desirable.

Furthermore, TransitMatters recommends shifting the T away from fossil fuels to electric power, which is quieter, more efficient, easier to maintain, and less polluting.

What can we do? Encourage the Legislature to provide the funds to electrify and modernize the MBTA, for starters.

This is really a case of build it and they will come.

Mark Hanson

Concord





Keep in mind that many people have little choice but to rely on their cars

The article about the state’s goal to reduce driving overlooks the fact that people will choose to drive because it is the only reasonable option they have to get to work or because they have children to transport. Nearly 1 in 5 Bostonians works in a health care-related field. With the decentralization of health care services, this means that those residents might be working at Longwood or in a nearby suburb, such as Dedham, Needham, or Chestnut Hill.

I recently looked at estimated commutes to these locations from Uphams Corner, where I live, comparing driving times with taking the MBTA. There isn’t much difference for Longwood, but to get to any of the other locations, the drive is around 35 minutes as opposed to more than an hour on public transportation.

Advertisement

From Mattapan, just getting to Longwood takes well over an hour on the T compared with about 35 minutes to drive.

Our subway system is designed largely to take people downtown from the outlying neighborhoods. Unfortunately, that isn’t where many people work anymore.

As for families, anyone with a child knows that trips to day care, school pickups, doctor’s visits, play dates, day camp, and other activities and responsibilities cannot be managed without a car. Make that two children, and the complexity becomes exponential.

Marti A. Glynn

Dorchester





Self-driving vehicles will be another variable to contend with

I agree with those who argue that with more electric cars in our future, policy makers will need to shift from their current reliance on fuel taxes to charging car owners based on how many miles they drive. However, future vehicle transportation will be more complicated than just electric cars.

There’s also likely to be less traditional public transit, such as buses and trains, as people shift to using self-driving electric taxis. California regulators recently voted to allow two companies to introduce self-driving taxis on San Francisco’s streets, and more governments are likely to follow suit.

We can expect to see more and more privately owned self-driving electric cars as well as self-driving taxis. To help reduce global warming, governments will need to reduce all of this car traffic by requiring both the taxis and private car owners to pay higher mileage charges. And unless electricity for these cars is produced without using fossil fuels, global warming will remain a problem.

Advertisement

Robert Goodman

Lexington