Get kids vaccinated in time for school

The seemingly strong numbers overall in Massachusetts mask a dangerous trend — that in many communities and schools, vaccine rates are not high enough to prevent the spread of diseases that can have serious health consequences for children. “Viruses don’t care what’s going on statewide. They care what’s going on in a kindergarten class or in a grocery store,” said Mary Beth Miotto, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Worse, it’s not clear how reliable the data are.

According to incomplete state data , last school year 96.5 percent of kindergartners were up-to-date on their MMR vaccines, which protect children from measles, mumps, and rubella. But only around one-third of students at the private Berkshire Waldorf School in Great Barrington and two-thirds of students at Alma del Mar charter school in New Bedford were vaccinated. Even immunization rates in the mid-80 percent range at the public Mildred Aitken School in Seekonk and Hannah Elementary School in Beverly are not high enough to achieve herd immunity for measles, which is when enough people are immune that the disease cannot spread.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, doctors’ offices briefly shuttered for non-emergency care and many families with children were slow to return. Skepticism and political polarization about the COVID vaccine led to broader concerns about vaccination, even though concerns about the newness of that shot are irrelevant to routine childhood vaccines, many of which have been given safely and effectively for decades.

Massachusetts requires children to receive several routine vaccines unless they have a religious or medical exemption. But enforcement of the policy, left to local school districts, is often lax.

Statewide immunization rates for all required vaccines among kindergartners and seventh-graders were lower in 2022-2023 than in 2019-2020. Rates of religious exemptions are the highest in a decade, according to Department of Public Health data.

A MassINC Polling Group survey conducted in March found that 12 percent of respondents, including 25 percent of Republicans, do not trust routine childhood vaccines. Respondents who were Black, younger, lower-income, or had no college education were also less likely to trust vaccines.

High vaccination rates protect children from dangerous illnesses and ensure that high enough levels of immunity exist to stop viruses from spreading to those who are medically unable to get vaccines. As children return to school, parents should make sure their kids are up to date with their vaccinations. Schools, health care providers, and community organizations need to think about how to help them.

There are two distinct groups of unimmunized or under-immunized children in Massachusetts — those whose families are hesitant about vaccines and those families who lack access. Addressing both is equally important, through providing accurate information and concrete resources.

The Globe has editorialized in favor of abolishing the religious exemption, which is often used by those with personal beliefs against vaccines, rather than the sincerely held religious belief required by law.

If lawmakers do not remove that exemption, they should at least improve data collection and reporting. Pending bills would require schools to report immunization rates. Now, the state asks schools to report data voluntarily, and 36 percent of schools last year did not report, according to state Senator Becca Rausch, who sponsored one such bill. That’s a large enough share that it could mean those rosy statewide numbers are seriously misleading.

Mandated reporting could — and should — be paired with better enforcement of existing law. While barring unvaccinated students from school isn’t a good idea and should be the very last resort, school officials need to be working with families to ensure students are either on track to get vaccinated or to obtain an exemption. According to the DPH, more than 10 percent of kindergarten students in Franklin, Suffolk, and Nantucket counties are not fully vaccinated with the DTaP, MMR, polio, hepatitis B, and varicella vaccines and do not have exemptions.

Having accurate data would let schools and community organizations better target resources to areas with low vaccination rates. Cathryn Hampson, president of the Massachusetts School Nurse Organization, said school nurses can partner with local boards of health and pediatricians’ offices to offer immunization clinics. Hampson is talking to state officials about launching mobile clinics, which can vaccinate students with parental permission at school or another convenient location.

A school nurse should be able to identify which students are unvaccinated, then explore why and whether the family needs information or help making an appointment. If a family is unaware their child is behind on a vaccine, a nurse’s reminder may spur them to catch up.

Community health centers also have a role. Many already set up tables at health fairs or back-to-school fairs in areas with low vaccination rates, providing information about vaccines and how to get appointments. Some centers have school-based clinics.

Doctors’ offices and local community service organizations need to ensure information is available in multiple languages. Immigrant organizations are needed to help new arrivals comply with state requirements.

Richard Malley, senior physician in infectious diseases at Boston Children’s Hospital, said one lesson learned from COVID is that the easier it is for people to get vaccinated safely — when shots are brought to schools, camps, and businesses — the more people will get vaccinated.

Physicians also need to be honest about side effects, risks, and benefits, so patients can make science-based choices.

While legislative hearings about limiting vaccine exemptions draw passionate crowds, the best way to increase vaccination is through ensuring people have the knowledge and resources they need to make informed choices. Malley said when parents misuse the religious exemption, “a lot of it is a failure of all of us that we’re not necessarily providing the nonjudgmental, objective, rational arguments in favor of vaccination in a way that most reasonable people can understand.”

