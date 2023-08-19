For every Women’s World Cup team other than England and Spain, was the trip down under worth it?

“Incredibly nice,” said captain Kosovare Asllani, who scored the clincher as the Tre Kronor blanked Australia, 2-0, in Brisbane on Saturday.

Still, collecting a medal of any color was better than flying back to Stockholm emptyhanded.

It’s not as if the Swedes didn’t already have enough bronze medals. Four now from the World Cup to go with half a dozen silvers from global and continental championships. That wasn’t why their women’s soccer team traveled 10,000 miles to kick a ball around.

While the Aussies made history by reaching the semifinals, fourth-place finishes here and in the Tokyo Games left them deflated.

“We wanted to win, we wanted to have some hardware to take home,” said national icon Sam Kerr. “Wasn’t to be.”

And yet the Matildas captivated their entire country for a month.

“Maybe we won something bigger than a medal,” mused coach Tony Gustavsson.

What did you come to get? What were your expectations? Did you meet them? Those are the questions for every competitor at this quadrennial kickaround.

Only one of the 32 teams in this year’s tournament down under — Spain or England, who’ll have at each other Sunday in Sydney — will lift the trophy. The rest will have to decide for themselves whether the trip and the time were worth it.

For the eight debutantes in the field, just getting to emerge from the tunnel and hear their anthems was an unprecedented accomplishment. Winning even one match — as did Portugal, Zambia, and the Philippines — was gravy. Reaching the second round, which Morocco did, was paradise.

No matter how they were ushered out, some entrants had reason to be satisfied. Ireland, making its first appearance, was beaten by Australia, 1-0, on a penalty kick, lost 2-1 to Olympic champion Canada, and drew with Nigeria.

Colombia, which stunned Germany, won its group and gave England all it could handle in the quarterfinals. Jamaica, despite scoring only one goal, advanced. So did Denmark, which hadn’t qualified for four of the last five tournaments. And so did South Africa, for the first time.

But for the sport’s perennial heavyweights, advancing is the bare minimum. So when the Germans failed to get out of their group for the first time it was an unprecedented humiliation.

“This is a historically poor result,” acknowledged coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. “We’ve got to face up to that. There’s no way to talk over it and gloss over it.”

The Brazilians, who couldn’t score on Jamaica in their group finale, went home early for the first time since 1995. “It is painful to go out like this,” said the legendary Formiga, who played in seven Cups and seven Olympics.

The Canadians, who followed their Tokyo triumph with a 4-0 loss to the Aussies in their group finale, were similarly dismayed. “Gutted and heartbroken,” said midfielder Sophie Schmidt.

So were the Japanese, who’d won in 2011 and lost to the US in the 2015 final, and were playing the best soccer in the tournament until the Swedes booted them out in the quarters.

But it was the Americans who took the biggest pratfall. They’d won the trophy four times and never had failed to make the podium. But they won only one match, against newcomer Vietnam, and went out in the second round to the Swedes after botching three bids in their shootout.

Missing her first penalty in five years was “dark comedy,” a “sick joke,” said sharpshooter Megan Rapinoe, who’d scored five goals in the knockout round when the US won in 2019, three of them on penalties.

Rapinoe won’t be around for the 2027 Cup. Neither will coach Vlatko Andonovski nor general manager Kate Markgraf, who both resigned this past week.

The immediate opportunity and challenge for everyone will be next summer’s Paris Olympics. Unlike the men’s tournament, which is primarily for under-23 players, the women send their varsities.

The Americans, who’ve won the gold medal at the Games four times after falling short at the Cup the previous year, have the luxury of already having qualified, as have Brazil and Colombia, and France as host.

“We’ll have our revenge,” vowed coach Herve Renard, whose Bleues lost an agonizing shootout to Australia in the quarters.

The Olympics offer a chance at redemption for the disappointed. But qualifying for them will be decidedly more difficult since the Paris field is only 12 teams compared with the Cup’s 32.

Other than the French, only two European squads will earn tickets at next winter’s Nations League finals, which will involve only group winners.

Which means that among Cup participantsthe English or the Dutch, the Germans or the Danes, the Norwegians or the Portuguese, and three from the Sweden-Spain-Switzerland-Italy quartet will watch on TV.

Both the fascination and frustration of international soccer is that the ball keeps rolling. You finish one tournament and you start preparing for the next one. Coaches resign, players retire, but the game never stops. And disappointment gives way to hope.

