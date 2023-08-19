What can Ezekiel Elliott expect with the Patriots? Just ask LeGarrette Blount.

So, what awaits the 28-year-old Elliott in New England? Blount’s assessment is as straightforward as was his running.

Like Elliott, Blount came to the Patriots in his late 20s, hoping for a reset after enjoying success early in his career. Both made their living as bigger backs (Blount played at 6 feet, 247 pounds, while Elliott is 6 feet, 228 pounds) who developed a punishing style between the tackles.

“I think him being able to take coaching and act like a veteran and understand his role. That’s first and foremost,” said Blount, who joined the Patriots at age 27 before the start of the 2013 season.

“He’s not coming in to be the bell cow for New England,” Blount added. “I think he understands the assignment. He understands that he’s one of the guys who makes sure Rhamondre [Stevenson] can stay healthy, and get through the season without getting beat up.”

Blount, who has watched Elliott extensively over his NFL seven-year career, said that despite his knee issues, the former Ohio State star looks “healthier now that he’s been in a while.”

And then, there’s the new number. Blount went from No. 27 to No. 29 in New England. Could a new number help provide a boost, as well?

“Changing up to No. 15 might revamp him. At the very least, he’ll look a lot better without that big knee brace on,” Blount said. “At the end of the day, if he understands the scheme and the role that he’ll play in New England, I think he’ll do really well. I’m not saying he’ll rush for 1,500 yards, but he can still be a success.”

The Patriots’ ground game will likely remain a collective effort, something Blount knows about. He played a complementary role in his time with the Patriots, splitting carries with the likes of Stevan Ridley in 2013 (Ridley had 773 rushing yards to Blount’s 772 that season), Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden in 2013 and 2015, and others in 2016.

LeGarrett Blount thinks Ezekiel Elliott's role on the Patriots will be in a supporting capacity, helping Rhamondre Stevenson stay healthy. Morry Gash/Associated Press

While Blount was the team’s leading rushing in 2015 and ‘16, he knew that Bill Belichick was more inclined to ride the hot hand when it came to the ground game. That meant there were games when he would finish with 20-plus carries and go well over 100 yards, and others when he’d be in the single digits in carries.

With that in mind, it’s important to note that Elliott (231 carries, 876 yards, 12 TDs) and Tony Pollard (193 carries, 1,007 yards, 9 TDs) ended up splitting carries in Dallas last season, so it would stand to reason Elliott knows he’s walking into a similar situation in New England.

“Sometimes he’ll get the bulk of the carries and sometimes he won’t,” Blount said of Elliott. “I think he has a lot more left in the tank than people think. And it would be hard for me to believe he would go into a game and not get carries. But he also understands that Bill will ride the hot hand when it comes to the running game. I think he understands that now because of what happened last year with the Cowboys, where he shared carries.”

That’ll mean — at least at the start — working as a complementary piece to the 25-year-old Stevenson, who had the first 1,000-yard season of his career in 2022. It’s only been two practices thus far, but Elliott has done well to impress his new teammates and the coaching staff.

“One thing you see, right away, is that he’s smart, he’s been in different systems, [and] he understands football,” offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien said Friday. “Maybe they called it apples, we call it oranges, but it’s still football and he gets it. He picks up on it really quickly.

“We’ve seen him out on the field a little bit, but not enough to really give you a breakdown of his skill set and all that. I do think he’s a three-down back and he’s been a really good addition the last two days to our football team. We’re really happy to have him.”

Ultimately, Elliott — who is signed for one season — also has to realize he has a chance to set the stage for a second act in the NFL. Blount was able to parlay that into three Super Bowl rings, two with the Patriots and one with the Eagles. While no one is saying Elliott will be as successful as Blount, he needs to realize the chance for a fresh start can provide a nice boost for his next chapter.

“He has to understand that he had an opportunity — like I did — to reset his career,” said Blount. “I think he’ll take it in stride, learn from the rest of the players, and get better.

“Even though,” Blount added with a laugh, referencing 29-year-old running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri, “he’s only a year younger than his positional coach.”

