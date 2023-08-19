For a generation of girls’ basketball hopefuls, Al McClain’s games have given them a place to grow

“Even though you can practice, there’s nothing like playing in a game,” she said. “So keeping these going year-round throughout the year, throughout the summer when AAU stops, is just so important.”

The Brockton native has taken off since — she’s a NEPSAC Class AA champion at Noble & Greenough School, a rising senior committed to play at Columbia. But Simmons isn’t alone in attributing parts of their growth to McClain and the countless basketball games he’s organized over the years.

Nasi Simmons recalls one of her first organized basketball experiences at 7 years old, when she competed in a rec league run by Al McClain at the Perkins Community Center in Boston.

McClain held the first Medina Dixon Day Tournament on Saturday in honor of his cousin, the late basketball legend Medina Dixon. The all-day showcase held at the Gallivan Community Center in Mattapan featured six squads of high school girls’ basketball stars, including teams from New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Since Dixon’s passing in November 2021, McClain has arranged tournaments in her honor. He credits the players for appreciating Dixon’s legacy and making his events feel special.

“Without them, we wouldn’t have a court. They take it on and continue her legacy,” he said. “This is where they give back.”

Sophia Vital, an incoming freshman at the University of Rhode Island from Cambridge, makes a move to the basket at the Medina Dixon Day Tournament. Ethan Fuller

Simmons played on one of two Medina Dixon “Dream Teams” selected by McClain that highlighted several college-bound talents. Her teammates included University of Rhode Island freshman Sophia Vital, Sacred Heart freshman Thai Davis, Richmond-bound Rivers senior Payton Richard, and Nobles teammate Tahira Muhammed.

Simmons believes these types of showcases help strengthen the bonds of the girls’ basketball community, even between rivals.

“We’re competitors, but at the end we’re all family, and [part of] this community of girls trying to keep women’s basketball thriving,” she said. “It’s really important that we stick together.”

McClain, once a basketball star at the University of New Hampshire and a fifth-round NBA draft pick by the Houston Rockets in 1984, also celebrated several prominent connections in the Greater Boston community with lifetime achievement awards. Josh Kraft, president of the New England Patriots Foundation, was a main sponsor for the tournament and helped provide jerseys.

“[McClain is] a legendary basketball player in the city, but more importantly, a guy who cares about the city and is always giving back to the city . . . always giving kids an opportunity to do the right thing,” Kraft said.

Kraft, former mayor Raymond Flynn, and Boys and Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame member Marvin McIntyre were among those recognized.

“Because of them, I’m able to do the tournaments,” McClain said. “Those are friends — my friends came on and helped me out.”