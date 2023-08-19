Mookie Betts’s two-run single caps three-run eighth as Dodgers beat Marlins in doubleheader opener

The doubleheader was scheduled by Major League Baseball out of concern over the forecast for Hurricane Hillary, which likely will cross into the Southwest US as a tropical storm. The twinbill takes the place of the previously scheduled series finale on Sunday.

The NL West-leading Dodgers bounced back nicely from an 11-3 loss on Friday night, improving to 16-2 in August. Ryan Yarbrough (6-5) pitched two perfect innings for the win, and Evan Phillips got three outs for his 19th save.

Mookie Betts hit a two-run single in Los Angeles’s three-run eighth inning, and the Dodgers beat the Marlins, 3-1, on Saturday in the opener of a split-doubleheader in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Miami wasted a terrific performance by Eury Pérez, who struck out 10 while pitching six innings of two-hit ball. The Marlins, fighting for an NL wild card, had won four of six.

Bryan De La Cruz hit an RBI double in the fourth against Ryan Pepiot, and Miami carried the 1-0 lead into the eighth. But it quickly fell apart from there.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

James Outman drew a one-out walk against David Robertson (4-4) and moved to third on Kiké Hernández’s single. Outman scored the tying run on Austin Barnes’s sacrifice bunt as first baseman Josh Bell’s throw from the side of the mound went past catcher Jacob Stallings, allowing Hernández to advance to third and Barnes to second.

Betts followed with a single to center.

Turner, Phillies rout Nationals

Trea Turner hit two home runs in an eight-run eighth inning and the Phillies went deep five times, rallying for a 12-3 win over the host Nationals.

Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave, and Bryson Stott also homered for Philadelphia, which began the day two games ahead of San Francisco in the race for the top wild-card spot in the National League. The Phillies had lost four of five.

Advertisement

Riley Adams drove in two runs for Washington, which had won six of its last seven overall and 15 of 18 at home since July 8.

Turner led off the eighth by sending Cory Abbott’s 93-mile-per-hour fastball into the seats in left. Abbott (1-2), who was pitching for the first time since Aug. 11, allowed seven more runs, including a three-run homer by Stott that preceded Turners’ second home run in the inning.

Cave led off the ninth with a home run to right off infielder Ildemaro Vargas, who pitched for the second time this season.

The Phillies tied it at 3 on Castellanos’s three-run homer off Andrés Machado in the seventh.

Philadelphia placed lefthander Ranger Suárez (right hamstring strain) on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Wednesday) before the game. The Phillies initially scratched him from his scheduled start Sunday in the Little League Classic before opting for the injured list.

Bellinger powers Cubs

Cody Bellinger hit two home runs and Justin Steele pitched six strong innings as the Cubs downed the Royals, 6-4, in Chicago on Saturday.

The Cubs (63-59) went into the afternoon 3½ games back from the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Bellinger belted two opposite-field home runs in the first three innings to give the Cubs an early 4-1 lead. His 20 homers are his most since he won MVP in 2019 with the Dodgers. Bellinger finished the day 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs.

Steele (14-3) won his fifth game in his last six decisions after allowing two runs on six hits. Adbert Alzolay converted his 17th save in 18 chances this season to close it out in the ninth.

Advertisement

Kansas City (40-85) only scored two runs through the first six frames until Bobby Witt Jr. knocked in Drew Waters to close the gap to 6-3 in the seventh. Kyle Isabel doubled home Salvador Pérez in the 8th for their final run.

Witt went 3 for 5 with an RBI and run while Pérez finished the day 2 for 3 and scored two runs.

Outside of Bellinger, Chicago scored two runs on sacrifice flies from Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ. All of the Cubs’ runs came off of Royals starter Brady Singer (8-9), who gave up six runs (four earned) on nine hits in 3⅓ innings.

Pham provides spark for Padres

Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer and tripled to lead the Diamondbacks to a 6-4 victory over the Padres in the first game of a day-night doubleheader in San Diego.

The Diamondbacks (63-61) have won five of their last seven and pulled four games ahead of the Padres in the NL wild-card standings.

San Diego dropped to 3-3 on a crucial 10-game homestand. The Padres (59-65) need a strong finish and some help to rally to a playoff berth.

Pham — who has a 10-game hitting streak — drove a two-run shot in the fifth to left field to give Arizona a 5-3 lead. Ketel Marte walked prior to Pham’s 13th homer.

San Diego’s Manny Machado hit two solo homers in a losing cause. He connected in the first to left field and in the eighth to right. He has 23 homers for the season.

Advertisement

Arizona took a 3-2 lead in the third after Pham tripled to center and scored on Christian Walker’s grounder to second.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (10-5) gave up three runs and five hits in 5⅓ innings for the win. Paul Sewald earned his 26th save by blanking the Padres in the ninth despite giving up two walks and hitting a batter.

Buxton could see time in field

Byron Buxton could play in the outfield “on occasion” when he returns from the injured list, after making all of his starts for Minnesota this season at designated hitter in an effort to keep him healthy. Buxton is rehabbing a right hamstring strain. Once he’s back, the former Gold Glove center fielder could play the outfield for the first time this season. Manager Rocco Baldelli said playing the outfield would be determined by how Buxton feels and that any possibility would be only “on occasion.” Buxton once won a Gold Glove and Platinum Glove playing center field before being hampered by injuries … With an eye toward improving their catching in the future, the Tigers designated veteran Eric Haase for assignment and signed free agent Carson Kelly, who recently was released by the Diamondbacks. Haase, who has been with Detroit since 2000, has struggled at the plate, especially against lefthanders with just a .129 average.







