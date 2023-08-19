Pair of female flyweights kick off UFC 292 at TD Garden

Silva climbed atop of the cage after the victory, throwing her arms in the air as those in attendance loudly showered her with praise as the Brazilian moved to 17-4 in the women’s flyweight division victory.

Karine Silva battered Maryna Munoz with a plethora of leg kicks and punch combinations, scoring a knockdown. A minute later, Silva scored a double-leg takedown and sunk in a guillotine choke for a submission victory with one second remaining in the first round.

If the first bout of the night served as any indication for how UFC 292 will play out, fans will be treated to an action-packed night of fights.

In the second fight of the night, Natalia Silva earned a 30-27 unanimous decision over Andrea Lee in a women’s flyweight bout. Silva battered and bloodied Lee in the first round, showcasing her athleticism and quickness with swift combinations and strong left high kicks. Lee was unable to mount much resistance, keeping her guard high in order to protect her face as Silva pushed forward with relentless offense.

After the final horn, Silva dropped down to her knees in the middle of the canvas, took out her mouth guard, and put her head in her hands as the emotion of the fight kicked in. Shortly after, Silva applauded the crowd from atop the cage, blowing kisses to those in attendance.

Anticipation has built all week for the sold-out show, which recorded a gate of over $7 million. The UFC returned to Boston for the seventh time in promotional history and the first time since 2019. This is the first UFC pay-per-view card at TD Garden since UFC 220 on January 20, 2018.

“Everywhere we go, we want to put on the best card possible,” said UFC president Dana White at Thursday’s press conference. “There was a ton of hype to get back to Boston. I love this card, so I’m excited for Saturday. The fans have been incredible here, the gate has been amazing, sell out. I couldn’t say enough good things about it — it’s great to be back.”

“We’re sold out, highest gate ever [at TD Garden], one of the highest gates in Garden history. It’s good to be home.”

In the main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his title for a promotional record fourth consecutive time against second-ranked Sean O’Malley. A fan favorite, O’Malley has risen to stardome with a mix of highlight reel knockouts and brash talk on the microphone.

Following Sterling’s most recent title defense, a split decision victory over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 in May, O’Malley entered the octagon and exchanged words with Sterling. The trash talk in the center of the octagon served as fuel for heated exchanges between the two men and added another level of intrigue to an already fascinating matchup between a dominant champion and rising star.

Plenty of green wigs could be spotted around the arena as fans showed their support for O’Malley. At the press conference and ceremonial weigh-ins earlier in the week, raucous chants in favor of O’Malley broke out.

In the co-main event, the women’s strawweight championship is up for grabs as two-time champion Zhang Weili looks for her first title defense against fifth-ranked Amanda Lemos. Both women possess devastating knockout power, evidenced by a combined 19 knockouts between the pair.

In welterweight action, veteran stalwart Neil Magy, ranked 11th in the welterweight division, clashes with undefeated prospect Ian Machado Garry, who is ranked 13th. Garry held an open workout at AT O’Keeffe’s last night, giving fans the opportunity to watch him practice in the middle of the pub.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.