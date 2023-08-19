scorecardresearch Skip to main content
PATRIOTS 21, PACKERS 17

Patriots-Packers preseason game suspended after Isaiah Bolden carted off

By Globe StaffUpdated August 19, 2023, 12 minutes ago
Isaiah Bolden lay motionless on the field before being removed on a stretcher after colliding with a teammate while making a tackle.Morry Gash/Associated Press

Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was taken off the field on a stretcher after he collided with teammate Calvin Munson in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s preseason game at Lambeau Field, leading to the game being suspended with 10:49 to play. The Patriots won, 21-17.

Bolden, whose head appeared to make contact with Munson’s shoulder as they tackled Packers wide receiver Malik Heath, lay on the field motionless before being immobilized. The Patriots players gathered on the field as Bolden was taken off.

Coach Bill Belichick, Packers coach Matt Lafleur, and Patriots captain Matthew Slater spoke as Bolden received medical attention. Belichick then spoke with referee John Hussey, who announced the game’s suspension.

Bolden was a seventh-round pick out of Jackson State.

