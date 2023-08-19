Patriots-Packers preseason game suspended after Isaiah Bolden carted off

Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was taken off the field on a stretcher after he collided with teammate Calvin Munson in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s preseason game at Lambeau Field, leading to the game being suspended with 10:49 to play. The Patriots won, 21-17.

Bolden, whose head appeared to make contact with Munson’s shoulder as they tackled Packers wide receiver Malik Heath, lay on the field motionless before being immobilized. The Patriots players gathered on the field as Bolden was taken off.

Coach Bill Belichick, Packers coach Matt Lafleur, and Patriots captain Matthew Slater spoke as Bolden received medical attention. Belichick then spoke with referee John Hussey, who announced the game’s suspension.