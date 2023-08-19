Red Sox again beat up on Yankees

NEW YORK — The Red Sox made it six wins in a row against the Yankees on Saturday afternoon with an 8-1 decision at the Stadium.
The Sox forced Gerrit Cole into his shortest start of the season. The Yankees ace went just four innings, yielding seven hits and six runs while striking out just four.
Luis Urías hit his second grand slam in two games with a second-inning blast off Cole, which put the Sox in front, 4-0. Then, in the fifth, Connor Wong stretched the lead to 6-0 with a two-run shot.
Kutter Crawford took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, before Aaron Judge hit a solo homer to left-center. Crawford went six innings, yielding that one hit while striking out five.
The Red Sox are 65-58 and have a chance for their second consecutive sweep over the Yankees on Sunday.
