Red Sox again beat up on Yankees

NEW YORK — The Red Sox made it six wins in a row against the Yankees on Saturday afternoon with an 8-1 decision at the Stadium.

The Sox forced Gerrit Cole into his shortest start of the season. The Yankees ace went just four innings, yielding seven hits and six runs while striking out just four.

Luis Urías hit his second grand slam in two games with a second-inning blast off Cole, which put the Sox in front, 4-0. Then, in the fifth, Connor Wong stretched the lead to 6-0 with a two-run shot.