Another Red Sox victory leaves Yankees searching for answers

Kutter Crawford carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, which was two innings longer than Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was able to stay in the game as he was beaten up by the lower third of the Sox order.

Saturday’s 8-1 victory against their rivals was as complete a game as the Sox have played this season.

NEW YORK — Whatever happens this season — and there’s a wide range of options at this point — the Red Sox will be able to take some satisfaction in having made life miserable for the Yankees.

Red Sox legend Pablo Reyes reached base four times in the game. The Yankees reached four times combined.

Advertisement

It left the last-place Yankees with a 60-63 record and seven consecutive losses.

The Sox are 7-1 against the Yankees this season, having outscored them by 29 runs. They are 11-13 against the other three teams in the division.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed confidence before the game that his team would turn its season around, all evidence to the contrary aside.

Like a desperate gambler sure his luck is about to change, Boone threw the rest of his chips in afterward.

“You battle because that’s what we do. We have no other choice,” he said. “I don’t not think a turnaround is coming. So we’re just going to get to work.

“I know it’s a boring answer for you guys, but we’ve got to try and go win a ballgame tomorrow and expect when we walk in those doors that today’s the day.

“That’s how we look at it. That’s what we are. We’re sick animals in a lot of ways.”

The Yankees were so desperate to generate offense that Isiah Kiner-Falefa tried bunting for a hit with Giancarlo Stanton on first base and the Sox leading, 4-0, in the second inning.

Advertisement

Kiner-Falefa bunted on his own, a decision Boone defended.

“That’s a good play. Yeah, I think that’s a good play,” he said.

There were only a few things wrong with that idea.

It was the second inning of a game at Yankee Stadium; so swing the bat. Plus Stanton has less mobility than the Statue of Liberty. It might have taken two more hits to score him.

Kiner-Falefa popped the bunt up, Connor Wong caught it, and Stanton was doubled off first base by about 80 feet.

There was another cringe-worthy moment in the eighth inning when left fielder Greg Allen lost a fly ball in the sun that bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double by Reyes and drove in another run.

Even the usually rabid Yankees fan base seems resigned to this being a lost season. There were a few boos, but beyond that it was a nice day to get some sun and see Aaron Judge hit a meaningless homer in the sixth inning.

“I don’t really recall experiencing anything like this before in my career,” said Cole, who allowed six runs on seven hits.

Maybe it shouldn’t have been much of a surprise to the righthander. When it comes to facing the Red Sox, Cole is just another guy. He is 5-4 with a 5.16 ERA in 12 career starts against the Sox since joining the Yankees in 2020.

Mix in two postseason starts, including his two-inning drubbing in the 2021 Wild Card Game at Fenway Park, and Cole is 5-6 with a 5.45 ERA against the Sox as a Yankee.

Advertisement

“He’s one of the best in the big leagues,” Sox manager Alex Cora said before the game. “The way he goes about it, the attention to detail. Just getting better during the season and offseason, just adding stuff.

“We play against him so many times. We’ve been battling with him since 2018 when he was with Houston. It’s always fun.”

Reyes drew an eight-pitch walk to load the bases with no outs in the second inning. Two batters later, Cole threw a first-pitch slider on the outside corner that Luis Urías drove into the Red Sox bullpen for a grand slam.

That gave Urías slams in consecutive games and consecutive plate appearances. The first came Thursday at Washington. Maybe Cora will keep him in the lineup this time.

Wong added a two-run homer off Cole in the fourth inning.

It left Cole wondering if he was tipping his pitches.

“Obviously not my best stuff today,” he said. “But I threw a lot of well-located pitches and put a lot of good pitches together. I’m just a little bit confused on why the level of execution on their side was so high.

“But that’s baseball. For whatever reason they were extra focused and able to bring out their best bolts today. Not only did they capitalize on poor pitches; they capitalized on really, really good pitches.”

The Yankees haven’t had a losing season since 1992. Mariano Rivera was a Single A starter that season and Derek Jeter was tearing it up for Central High in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Advertisement

“You’ve got to keep showing up,” Boone said. “When you’re taking your lumps, that’s not easy.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.