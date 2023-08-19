Red Sox’ Triston Casas a late scratch against Yankees because of tooth infection

NEW YORK — The Red Sox’ Triston Casas was a late scratch for Saturday afternoon’s game against the Yankees because of a tooth infection. Justin Turner took over first base duties despite nursing a bone bruise in his heel. Casas had made 17 consecutive starts.

The Red Sox don’t have much depth at first base beyond Turner and Casas, with manager Alex Cora saying that Pablo Reyes, who has never played first in the majors, is a potential option.