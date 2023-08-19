Game 123: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

The Red Sox have been similarly struggling, but they’ve found plenty of success against the Yankees this season . Boston is 6-1 against the Yankees this year and has won the past five meetings. Rookie Masataka Yoshida hit a three-run homer four batters into the Friday game and added an RBI single as the Red Sox got 12 hits and went 7-for-11 with runners in scoring position. They’ll look to repeat their success Saturday.

The New York Yankees’ woes are persistent, as a resounding loss to the Red Sox in Friday’s series opener brought their losing streak to six. With the loss, they fell to two games under .500, a position the Yankees haven’t been in this late in a season since Aug. 31, 1995. That version of the Yankees finished with a 23-6 run to claim a wild-card playoff berth.

Since June 14, the Red Sox are 31-23. Boston is 6-3 in its past nine and enters Saturday three games behind the Seattle Mariners for the third American League wild-card spot.

Kutter Crawford will take the mound for the Red Sox Saturday, and Gerrit Cole will pitch for the Yankees.

Lineups

RED SOX (64-58): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (5-6, 3.80 ERA)

YANKEES (60-62): TBA

Pitching: RHP Gerrit Cole (10-3, 2.76 ERA)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV, radio: FS1, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Cole: Triston Casas 3-5, Rafael Devers 9-33, Jarren Duran 2-10, Adam Duvall 3-18, Reese McGuire 1-13, Rob Refsnyder 0-6, Trevor Story 3-17, Justin Turner 4-9, Luis Urías 0-2, Alex Verdugo 9-31, Connor Wong 1-1, Masataka Yoshida 0-3

Yankees vs. Crawford: Harrison Bader 1-2, Kyle Higashioka 1-2, Aaron Judge 1-6, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1-5, DJ LeMahieu 0-3, Giancarlo Stanton 2-4, Gleyber Torres 1-6

Stat of the day: The Yankees’ longest losing streak this season is seven games, which took place from Sept. 4-10.

Notes: New York got 10 hits in the series opener on Friday but could not overcome an early seven-run deficit in an 8-3 loss. Aaron Judge homered, but the Yankees struck out 11 times, went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and hit into two double plays. ... The Yankees are 6-14 in 20 games since Judge returned from a toe injury on July 28 and 12-24 in their past 36. ... Cole has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 19 of his 25 starts. New York is 12-7 in those starts. The righthander is 7-4 with a 4.31 ERA in 16 career starts against Boston. Since joining the Yankees, he is 5-3 with a 4.64 ERA in 11 starts vs. the Red Sox. Cole lost the lone time he went up against Boston this year, when he gave up two runs in six innings on June 9. ... Crawford is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in four outings (two starts) against the Yankees, with each of those appearances occurring last season.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.