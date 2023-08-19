Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins wrote the book, and he’s here to talk about it

Perkins played 14 NBA seasons, but his best years — when he was an enforcer, defensive stopper, and occasional scorer — were his first eight in Boston. He credits the city and the Celtics organization with helping him mature.

The 38-year-old former Celtic decided to release his memoir, “The Education of Kendrick Perkins,” earlier this year to detail his life as a country boy in Texas raised by his grandparents after the murder of his mother who came to Boston as an 18-year-old to eventually help the Celtics win their first championship in 22 years.

“When I thought about it, it was the right time,” Perkins told the Globe of writing his autobiography. “Post-career and I had a window of a year and half where I wasn’t doing anything. I wasn’t working and I felt like with me starting to be on television, becoming a TV personality. A lot of people who know me, know who I was as a person on the floor and then all of a sudden I’m in television, they’re like, ‘Perk, I didn’t know you had this much personality.’ I’m like there’s a lot to my story, about the death of your mom when you were 5.

“The difference between this memoir and others is not only did I tell my story, but I also gave basically education and we also dug into the rules of history, the history of Boston, the history or Beaumont, Texas, and got to the roots of everything. My locker-room experiences, the Hall of Famers that I played with and watched them grow.”

Perkins was drafted in 2003 by the Grizzlies and traded to the Celtics on draft night along with Marcus Banks. Perkins was fresh out of Ozen High School in Beaumont, and in his Perk style, he revealed he did not arrive in Boston on a plane.

“I decided I was so country, I didn’t know nothing about shipping cars, and me and my friend George Davis jumped in my truck and drove 30 hours to come here,” he said. “It was an instant culture change, whether it was from food, to just everyday living, the weather. You think about it and you have Southern hospitality, so when you walk into a store, you could pass by a complete stranger and they’re going to speak to you. It’s not like that in Boston. Everybody is going their own separate ways and it don’t really have anything to do with racism, it’s just people are on their own path. I had to get adjusted to that.”

Perkins said his Boston experience did not include racism. It took him time to get adjusted to the big-city lifestyle, but the Celtics created a support system for the young center, years prior to the arrival of Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. Perkins credited then-president of basketball operations Danny Ainge for serving as a mentor.

“I also talked about how so many guys report about racism in Boston, but I never experienced it here,” Perkins said. “I also talked about the racism from my end, more so than I did about Boston. Boston is what made me a man and I came in at the right time with new ownership, with Danny Ainge taking over the role, and I had a great group of guys that were the vets in the locker room, from Tony Delk, Walter McCarty, Eric Williams, Tony Battie. They took me under their wing and showed me the ropes on how to be professional, when to go out, when not to go out, how to show up to the facility and be the last one to leave.”

Ainge used tough love on Perkins. The center was overweight in his early years and considered a project. He appeared in just 10 games as a rookie and then played a minor role in 2004-05, before becoming a starter during his third season.

“Danny instantly saw how hard I started working from Day 1 and he took a liking to me,” Perkins said. “I think that liking translated to real love because he was always brutally honest with me and he never let me get comfortable.

“There were times he told me, ‘Perk, I’m going out to find somebody to replace you.’ That was his job. But he would also sit down and mentor me and ask me what was going on with my everyday life. That meant a lot because once he got involved and the Celtics got involved and they guided me where you should be living, and we’re only a phone call away, and who’s around you? And start dropping some of the bad habits that you got. That’s what helped me even more.”

Perkins was devastated by the 2011 trade that sent him to Oklahoma City for Jeff Green, and Ainge has said it was one of the toughest deals he ever made.

“So many people asked me why I did my first book signing in Massachusetts, because I felt l developed as a man and developed as a player, and even getting married and having my first child, and it was also in that organization in this 8½ years,” he said. “Boston taught me everything on how to be a man. My grandparents did everything they could as far as raising me, but without ever having a father figure in my life, I needed guidance, especially when I got to this point. The organization as a whole did a great job.”

WELL SAID

Wade’s speech

focused on others

Heat great Dwyane Wade captivated the Basketball Hall of Fame audience with his moving induction speech, which concluded with Wade honoring his father, Dwyane Sr., who then walked on stage and joined his son.

Wade won three NBA championships and has remained popular following his career as a philanthropist and game-show host. In his speech, Wade chose to focus on the people who helped him along the way, instead of statistics or other personal accomplishments.

“Basketball has been everything to me because it’s allowed me and my family to see things and be places and go places and experience things that we never imagined that we would,” he said. “I think the cool thing about this experience for me has been being able to see people that’s been a part of this journey, maybe somebody that I met 30 years ago. Somebody I met a year ago that’s a part of it. You get to experience the journey through them when you see them and relive it. It’s just been incredible. I’m going to take a little time away and sit down on a beach somewhere and look around and be like, ‘What? Me?’ I’m still that kid that don’t even understand why I’m here.”

Wade played in several eras, winning a title as the No. 1 scoring option alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning, then two as the second option behind LeBron James and alongside Chris Bosh. Wade accepted the secondary role to James despite still being in his prime.

“I think I’m most proud of being a pretty good teammate,” Wade said. “I did some amazing things individually, of course, that’s why I’m standing here. But I played the game to do something, to be part of something that was just bigger than me. And being able to see your teammates pay their love and their respects and their support, and Marquette as well, that’s what I’m most proud of, that I have relationships with guys. I always say that legacy to me is what they say about you when you’re not in the room.

“That’s what matters to me the most, what your teammates say. I was a tough teammate to some people as a leader, but I think I was selfless. That’s what matters. All the points and all the things that people like to focus on, those don’t matter to me. What matters to me is that I accomplished some amazing things with my teammates that will be forever.”

Wade was a 13-time All-Star, led the NBA in scoring in 2008-09, was named to the all-time top 75 team, and was MVP of the 2006 Finals and 2010 All-Star Game. Yet he could have accumulated more statistics as the No. 1 offensive option. But he turned himself into more of a point guard and distributor when James arrived. Bosh, a prolific scorer in Toronto, became the third option and more of a rebounder and defender.

“I think sacrifice is a big part of my career,” Wade said. “It actually should be one of the top pillars. And I feel like for me, that’s what I love about my career, is that I did it in so many different ways. I may not be the greatest in every one of them, but I’m in every one of them because I did it all. I learned how to be Robin. I learned how to be Batman. I learned how to be part of Larry, Curly, and Moe. I did it all and I’m proud of that.”

During his speech, Wade thanked his family, which included wife Gabrielle Union, his children, and mother JoLinda. Wade said he wanted to make this Hall of Fame weekend about those closest to him, his support system. It was a selfless approach for a player who was known for his selflessness on the floor.

“To have the success you want in life, sacrifice is part of that, and not just in sports,” he said. “I had to sacrifice at home. That’s just what I know. It feels better that way to be able to sacrifice for people you love and to sacrifice for the things that you want. I think you have to.”

ETC.

WNBA’s best

were on display

The WNBA finished its midseason tournament this past week with the Liberty beating the Aces in a battle of the league’s top two teams. They met again in a regular-season game Thursday night.

While the rivalry was a factor in the intense matchup, it was apparent that the money earned for winning the Commissioner’s Cup and the money donated to charity added to the significance. And any time Breanna Stewart faces A’ja Wilson, it’s a high-level duel.

“I think it’s just great basketball being played,” said Stewart, who was named MVP of the Commissioner’s Cup. “And to see [Wilson] continue to elevate her game, and I’m continuing to elevate mine, we’re trying to change this league and really doing that as a tandem and continuing to do it together. From the outside looking in, it’s always looking like we’re going head to head all the time, but it’s competitive and it’s what we love to do, and we’re going to do it for many years to come, hopefully.

“It’s definitely a matchup you look forward to. You want to be playing in all the big games and against the other best players in this league and continuing to be challenged. So, it’s something where you have to be ready for the big moments because that’s why you play.”

Said Wilson: “Stewie and I are competitors through and through. We want to be the best that there is, and our names are always going to be in that conversation. That’s the beautiful thing about it. But I never take it personally.”

While the Sun may have a say, the Aces and Liberty have established themselves as the class of the league. Bothloaded their rosters in the offseason. The Liberty signed Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot, and acquired Jonquel Jones from the Sun. The Aces signed veteran Candace Parker, but she is expected to miss the rest of the season following foot surgery. The Aces brought back their championship team and have raced to the league’s best record.

“They’re a good team,” Wilson said of the Liberty. “Their roster speaks for itself. Same for us. But it’s always a great matchup against them. It’s a lot of good basketball. Elite basketball. IQ that’s very, very high on the court, and I love those types of games. Shining bright games are games you shine the brightest.”

Jones said WNBA players remain excited about the Commissioner’s Cup, perhaps an indication that it will catch on in popularity with NBA players.

“I think the first year everybody was excited about the in-season tournament,” Jones said. “I think just in general, it’s good to be able to have this, to draw more attention to the WNBA and to help grow our league. To have more eyes on the game and have partners that are bought into what we want to do out here on the court. I think it’s a great thing for our league. I also think the teams being able to have a nonprofit that they’re going to support or an organization that gets back to the community is the big thing, as well. Also being able to put more money in the players’ pocket.”

Layups

Christian Wood remains a free agent, with no indication that any team will sign him to anything more than the mid-level exception. Wood played well last season for the Mavericks but wasn’t the ideal center for the franchise. He was expected to cash in on a lucrative free agent contract, but the market has shrunk with teams now adding players on Exhibit 10 contracts to compete for roster spots. Wood is the No. 1 free agent on the market but may have to settle for a minimum deal. The Lakers may be interested, but with little competition there is no hurry to complete a deal. Meanwhile, P.J. Washington remains a restricted free agent with the Hornets and there appears to be no resolution in sight. The Hornets drafted Alabama swingman Brandon Miller and re-signed Miles Bridges to supplement their frontcourt, leaving Washington in limbo. Washington is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 34.8 percent 3-point shooting, but he’s unlikely to get a long-term extension from the Hornets, who just signed LaMelo Ball to a $250 million contract. The Hornets will enter the season with the league’s lowest payroll at $115 million, and Gordon Hayward’s contract comes off the books after this season, but Charlotte appears hesitant to commit any long-term money to Washington. He has the option of accepting the team’s qualifying offer and becoming an unrestricted free agent after this season, or the Hornets could execute a sign-and-trade, similar to the deal Grant Williams signed with the Mavericks . . . A player to watch for the Celtics as training camp approaches is free agent swingman Kelly Oubre. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens said the club was seeking another wing player in free agency, and Oubre could be had for a minimum contract with a chance to win a championship. Every available free agent has at least one flaw, meaning they are coming off a poor year or were disregarded by their previous team. But players such as Oubre, Timberwolves shooting guard Jaylen Nowell, and the Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo could help the Celtics at low cost. This second free agent market could heat up in September when players decide to accept lower-than-expected deals and will settle for a guaranteed contract.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.