Could the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci be Georgii Merkulov’s big chance with the Bruins?

“Yeah, I followed him,” noted Merkulov, a left-shot center who’ll soon report to his second Black and Gold rookie camp. “He scored, played good minutes, and Seattle was a sneaky team last year. He’s a wing, not a centerman, and it bugs me a little, like, I wish it could have been me. But it also inspires me in a way, right? Like, if he can do it, why can’t I do it?”

By season’s end, Kartye, 22, had been promoted to the Kraken and made his debut in the Stanley Cup playoffs, producing 3-2–5 over 10 games. Merkulov, 22, remained in Providence from start to finish and could not help but notice Kartye’s progression into the NHL.

Tye Kartye , similar to Bruins prospect Georgii Merkulov , was an AHL rookie last season. Kartye, a winger for Coachella Valley, led all AHL frosh with 57 points, and Merkulov was No. 2 with a line of 24-31–55.

To which the Bruins only would be too glad to say, step right up, Georgii.

Yes, there are jobs with the Bruins varsity, particularly at center in the wake of, shall we say, recent changes in personnel. No one could expect Merkulov to step right into the lineup this season, but it’s not like he is some spindly 18-year-old straight out of high school or junior looking to land big league work.

Signed as a free agent out of Ohio State in the spring of 2022, he’s added some size and weight since the start of his days in Columbus. He is now about 5 feet 11 inches, 180 pounds, and his game clearly has an accent on offense, which is what attracted the Bruins to him initially and also played a part in his getting full-time work at pivot halfway through last season with the WannaB’s.

Georgii Merkulov (right) signed with the Bruins as a free agent out of Ohio State in the spring of 2022. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Beginning with the rookie tournament that begins in Buffalo on Sept. 15, the Bruins’ front office will start sizing up whether Merkulov can force his way into contention for NHL work in only his second year as a pro.

“Everybody will tell you, yes, they are ready, and going into camp you can’t think differently,” said Merkulov, pondering a question about his readiness for prime-time work. “Coming into camp, you’re telling yourself, ‘I’m getting to NHL.’ You can’t come to camp and think, ‘You know what, this is cool, but I’m going to get cut.’ You can’t think that. So, yeah, obviously my mind-set is telling myself, ‘Yeah, I want to play here, I’m good enough to play here.’ ”

Admittedly, Merkulov said, he was telling himself the same thing at last year’s rookie camp.

“But last year,” he said, “I wasn’t as confident as I am this year, for sure.”

Merkulov, born and raised in Russia, took an unconventional path to North American hockey. He was born a couple of hours southeast of Moscow in Ryazan, a city best known as the home of Ivan Pavlov, the famed scientist who trained dogs to jump for treats like they were loose pucks.

Gennady Merkulov, convinced that his 4-year-old son needed more and better chances to play hockey, sold the family’s apartment in Ryazan and moved his wife, infant daughter, and son to Moscow, where Georgii indeed thrived on the ice, at least until his career stalled out in junior, his third year with Kapitan Stupino. Not only had he been denied a promotion that season to the pros, he wasn’t producing under a new coach.

“As a centerman in the offensive zone, you had to be back, almost at the blue line as a defenseman,” Merkulov recalled. “You couldn’t go below the [faceoff] dot. Then I got benched, wasn’t playing. Yeah, it wasn’t good.”

Little did he know, a few thousands miles west, Nick Peruzzi was watching Merkulov’s nearly every move on the ice. A 28-year-old ex-forward, Peruzzi at the time (November 2019) was the assistant coach of USHL Youngstown. The Phantoms needed a power-play threat, and Peruzzi, scrolling through video of Russian players on the InStat streaming service, found his man in Merkulov.

“Yeah, on video, which is incredible because if it was, say, 20 years ago, I probably wouldn’t have been able to come over,” said Merkulov, aware that InStat, founded in Russia, began streaming in 2007. “But they liked the way I played and needed a guy on the power play, so I got the opportunity. They reached out and wanted to see how I could do. It was kind of like a one-week tryout, but I had a good first game and they kept me.”

Merkulov played that season and one more with Youngstown, then moved to Ohio State, where he produced an eye-popping 20 goals in 36 games as a freshman. That spark convinced the Bruins to sign him that spring (2022) as a college free agent. Arizona, Merkulov recalled, was the only other NHL team that showed interest. In part, he believes, because NHL clubs weren’t of the mind to till the prospect field for freshmen.

“But I didn’t want to go back,” he said, noting how his difficulty learning English made course studies a struggle. “Really, it was a miracle I passed that first year. So I was ready to leave, and Boston really was the only team that said, ‘Look, we like you, we want to sign you.’ ”

Merkulov will try to make the Bruins roster after just his second professional season. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

LEAVING TOWN

Exits nothing

new for Bruins

In the end, only three weeks separated the departures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, leaving the Bruins’ front office with the Herculean lift of reconfiguring the offense around the Nos. 1-2 center spots, where those two last season combined for 43 goals and 114 points.

That’s a whole lot of rearranging the deck chairs, with Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle expected to get first dibs next month at filling the primo vacancies. As challenges go, though, the century-old Black and Gold franchise has lived through an even greater, broader, more harrowing talent drain.

In the summer of 1972, fresh off winning the Cup for the second time in three seasons, the Bruins saw no fewer than five key roster members, including franchise netminder Gerry Cheevers, bid adieu to Causeway Street.

Cheevers, 31, along with forwards Derek Sanderson, 26, and Johnny “Pie” McKenzie, 34, as well as defenseman Ted Green, 32, departed for larger paydays in the rival WHA. Steady Eddie Westfall, 31, a glue guy in the Cups wins of 1970 and ‘72, was filched in the June expansion draft by the new NHL franchise on Long Island.

Those departures, keep in mind, came a few months after the Feb. 23 in-season trade of future 60-goal scorer Reggie Leach, 21, and solid defenseman Rick Smith, 23, to the California Golden Seals for experienced blue liner Carol Vadnais.

Oh, and on March 1 of the next season, popular winger Garnet “Ace” Bailey, 24, was wheeled to Detroit, netting defenseman Gary Doak for his second tour in Black and Gold.

All in all, the body count came to eight players dropped from the roster, with only Vadnais and Doak in return (Sanderson was back soon from the Philadelphia Blazers, but his best days were behind him). Superstars Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr were still on the job, which mitigated some of the sting among a deeply wounded fan base, but it was that wholesale change across all three positions that in large part served catalyst to the November 1975 blockbuster deal that saw Esposito and Vadnais swapped to the Rangers for Jean Ratelle and Brad Park.

Before and after the big swap orchestrated by general manager Harry Sinden, the Bruins reached the Cup Final three more times in the 1970s (’74, ‘77, and ‘78), but the next title wasn’t delivered until 2011.

The 39-year drought indeed had many fathers, a large number of whom sported that large CH logo on their tri-colored chests. But some of those bitter season endings might have turned out sweet, through the ‘70s and perhaps into the ‘80s, had the roster not been gutted in the summer of 1972 and those surrounding months.

The Bergeron-Krejci losses, not nearly the surprises we witnessed here more than a half-century ago, came in the fairly recent wake of the Zdeno Chara and Tuukka Rask departures. Chara was not invited back following his final twirls in Boston in the spring of 2020. Rask made his last stand in winter of 2022, following a four-game test of his rehabbed hips.

In a matter of some 36 months, the Bruins have said farewell to three guys who each played 1,000-plus games here, two of whom (Chara, Bergeron) were captains, and a goalie whose 308 wins stand as the club record.

The losses only felt deeper this offseason, too, when prized deadline acquisitions Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov, and Garnet Hathaway exited in July as unrestricted free agents. All three offered tantalizing glimpses of what the future might look like during their short stays in Black and Gold, only for UFA to be the WHA of the modern NHL.

Training camp opens soon, Sept. 13 for rookies and Sept. 20 for the varsity. The franchise with one title in 51 years, though once faced with a bigger buildback, has some serious work to do.

ETC.

For them, no

place like home

David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron left the game as members of an elite Black and Gold club.

Krejci finished with 1,032 regular-season games and Bergeron with 1,294, the two joining Wayne Cashman (1,027) as the only players to reach the 1,000-game plateau and play their careers exclusively with the Bruins.

Ray Bourque (1,518), John Bucyk (1,436), Don Sweeney (1,052), and Zdeno Chara (1,023) all played more than 1,000 for the Bruins, but also played for other clubs before and/or after their Boston tenures.

Krejci was asked this past Tuesday, during his farewell news conference, if playing his 1,000-plus games carried extra meaning because they were all with the Bruins.

“That’s a good question,” he said. ”Because people keep telling me, you know, you played 1,000 games for just one franchise, that’s amazing. And I understand that, but I don’t think it has sunk in, what an accomplishment that actually is. I guess I’ll realize it later, once I am years retired and I will hear people talking about it. But I do take pride in playing 1,000 games, playing for the Bruins organization this many years. But you’ve got to be lucky. You’ve got to be healthy. There’s so many things that go into playing 1,000 games.

“The Bruins kept believing in me. They kept bringing me back. They kept offering me contracts and I just can’t thank them enough that I was able to come back and play 1,000 games for one franchise.”

In the century-plus history of the NHL, 382 players have reached the 1,000-game plateau. Bruins forwards Brad Marchand (947) and James van Riemsdyk (940) could join the ranks this season.

As for those to reach the mark and play exclusively for one team, Bergeron, Cashman, and Krejci are in a club that totals only 44 players, and only 16 others did it with Original Six teams:

Boston (3) — Bergeron, Cashman, Krejci.

Chicago (4) — Stan Mikita, Bob Murray, Brent Seabrook, Jonathan Toews.

Detroit (5) — Alex Delvecchio, Nicklas Lidstrom, Tomas Holmstrom, Steve Yzerman, Henrik Zetterberg.

Montreal (4) — Jean Beliveau, Bob Gainey, Claude Provost, Henri Richard.

New York (1) — Rod Gilbert.

Toronto (2) — George Armstrong, Ron Ellis.

Loose pucks

The Rangers have yet to come to terms on a contract extension with Alexis Lafreniere, viewed as a potential generational talent when the Blueshirts chose him No. 1 in the 2020 draft. His impact (216 games, 91 points) has been somewhat subdued in his first three seasons. Thus far, the primo pick in that draft has been German-born forward Tim Stutzle, who went No. 3 to Ottawa and leads the draft class with 177 points (producing at a rate of .843 points per game). In the combined draft classes of 2018, 2019, and 2020, only two players, both named Hughes, have outproduced Stutzle. Jack Hughes, selected No. 1 by the Devils in 2019, has delivered at a .848 rate, and brother Quinn Hughes, the defenseman chosen No. 7 in 2018 by the Canucks, has clicked for .852 . . . Goalie Martin Jones, Bruins property for a fleeting moment eight years ago, hooked on as a backup with the Maple Leafs, a one-year deal for $875,000. Jones, 33, was 27-13-3 last season and a big part of why the Kraken made the playoffs for the first time. Acquired from the Kings in the June 2015 swap that sent Milan Lucic to LA, Jones’s asking price was too high for the Bruins’ liking, leading to a deal four days later with San Jose that netted Sean Kuraly and the Round 1 pick the Bruins used to select Trent Frederic . . . Alex Ovechkin, while home in Russia this summer, told Sport-Express that he expects new coach Spencer Carbery to change up the look of the Capitals’ power play. The PP went somewhat stale under coach Peter Laviolette, who now is charge of the Rangers. Carbery, 41, spent the 2017-18 AHL season as an assistant on Jay Leach’s Providence staff. Carbery most recently spent two years as a Leafs assistant, following a three-year hitch as the AHL Hershey bench boss. The Capitals should be back into a heated Eastern mix for a wild-card playoff spot. They were crushed by injury last season, including a skull fracture and severed temporal artery for John Carlson, forcing the Natick-born blue liner to miss half the season. Carlson, 33, has played 927 games, all with the Capitals . . . Pat Maroon, oft-rumored to be swapped to the Bruins during his career, landed this offseason with the Wild, swapped from the Lightning with prospect Max Cajkovic for a Round 7 draft pick in 2024. For the Bolts, it cleared $800,000 of Maroon’s $1 million off their cap, and it took two bodies off their 50-man roster. Maroon has worked for fairly low-budget wages throughout his career, but he arrives in St. Paul with three Cup rings, one earned in St. Louis and two in Tampa. The journey sometimes brings awards greater than the paycheck . . . Krejci said Tuesday he would consider a midseason return to a European team, viewing it as a tuneup for an April-May run with Team Czechia in the World Championship to be played in Prague. A good bet that Euro team would be in Czechia. Krejci is good pals with Petr Dedek, who owns the team in Pardubice (home to Tomas Nosek and Dominik Hasek). Krejci’s hometown pal Petr Vrana, age 38 and once a Devils prospect, is about to start his sixth season with Trinec.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.