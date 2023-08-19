UFC 292 is underway at TD Garden with two title fights on tap tonight. Follow along with live updates.

The pay-per-view — starting at 10 p.m. — is headlined by a pair of title fights, with Zhang Weili defending her strawweight belt in the co-main before Sean O’Malley challenges Aljamain Sterling for the men’s bantamweight title in the evening’s main event.

The world’s premier MMA organization is back in Boston, with UFC 292 set for Saturday night on Causeway Street.

For the first time since 2019, it’s fight night at TD Garden.

But the UFC fights tonight start much earlier with, the early prelims on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Follow along with us all night long, right here.

Previewing UFC 292

UFC 292 fight card, schedule, and results

Early prelims (6:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Advertisement

Karine Silva def. Maryna Moroz (submission, 4:59, Round 1)

Andrea Lee v. Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)

Andre Petroski v. Gerald Meerschaert (men’s middleweight)

Prelims (8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+)

Brad Katona v. Cody Gibson (men’s bantamweight, Ultimate Fighter finale)

Kurt Holobaugh v. Austin Hubbard (men’s lightweight, Ultimate Fighter finale)

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Gregory Rodrigues v. Denis Tiuliulin (men’s middleweight)

Chris Weidman v. Brad Tavares (men’s middleweight)

UFC 292 main card (10 p.m., pay-per-view)

Marlon Vera v. Pedro Munhoz (men’s bantamweight)

Da’Mon Blackshear v. Mario Bautista (men’s bantamweight)

Neil Magny v. Ian Garry (men’s welterweight)

Zhang Weili v. Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight championship)

Aljamain Sterling v. Sean O’Malley (men’s bantamweight championship)

Click here to refresh

Strong start for the Silvas — 7:30 p.m.

It’s a good night to be a Brazilian fighter named Silva.

After Karine Silva’s dramatic late finish in the night’s opening fight, Natalia Silva — no relation — looked similarly impressive in dispatching Andrea Lee in another women’s flyweight bout. After picking apart the American in a dominant first round, with a combination of feints and disguised kicks leaving Lee bloodied and battered, Silva continued to control proceedings in the second and third rounds to cruise to a unanimous decision win.

Lee, for her part, walked through plenty of punishment, but could never establish much of anything against the much faster and more explosive Brazilian.

Advertisement

A finish with one second left — 6:50 p.m.

One fight, one finish.

It’s already an electric atmosphere at TD Garden, and the opening bout delivered, with Karine Silva submitting Maryna Moroz with a slick guillotine finish with just a second left in the first round.

Silva dominated most of the first round on the feet, catching Moroz with heavy strikes and nearly dropping the Ukrainian before shooting for a takedown and establishing top position.

Moroz worked for a reversal, putting Silva on her back, but the Brazilian locked in a tight guillotine choke, getting the tap with no time to spare.

It’s time for UFC 292 — 6:30 p.m.

The buzz is building at TD Garden for fight night, with two championship bouts just hours away.

Aljamain Sterling (23-3-0) will defend his men’s bantamweight belt against rising star Sean O’Malley (16-1-0), with Zhang Weili (23-3-0) and Amanda Lemos (13-2-1) squaring off for the women’s strawweight title in the co-main event.

The rest of the card isn’t short on star power; former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (15-6-0) takes on Brad Tavares (19-9-0) at light heavyweight on the prelims; Ian Garry, the latest Irish sensation to hit the UFC, will face longtime UFC veteran Neil Magny; and a pair of Ultimate Fighter finale bouts will see two UFC contracts awarded to promotional hopefuls.

But first, it’s Brazilian Karine Silva (16-4-0) and Ukrainian Maryna Moroz (11-4-0) in the first fight of the night. Follow along.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.