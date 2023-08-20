The state of Boston venture capital, according to 15 of the most active firms

So what does this mean for the Boston VC scene? I surveyed 15 of the most active firms that back tech companies to figure that out. Specifically, I was curious about what was changing about their geographic focus, what types of companies they’re investing in, whether they’re hiring, and how much time they are spending in the office.

Venture capitalists are sitting on their wallets in 2023. Compared with 2021, the recent high-water year for VCs funneling money into startups, activity was down by 52 percent in the first half of this year nationally, according to data from the National Venture Capital Association and PitchBook.

First, like most other industries, there’s a broad spectrum of office usage. Some firms, like HighlandX and Mendoza Ventures, say they’re in the office five days. Others, like General Catalyst and Underscore, pick one day when just about everyone comes in. Some, like .406 Ventures in Boston, are trying to stretch their in-office days from two to three.

When I started covering the local VC scene about 25 years ago, most firms leased space in the office parks that loom over the Cambridge Reservoir in Waltham — what some called “Mount Money.” These days, none of the 15 firms have a real office in the suburbs, though one, Flybridge Capital, regularly uses a shared coworking space in Dedham. Back Bay is the new epicenter for local VCs. Just one of the 15 firms, Matrix Partners, has an office in Kendall Square. (Yes, it was located in Waltham back in the day.)

Many of the firms maintain offices in New York and the San Francisco Bay area to scout for deals. When I asked about their most recent addition to their investment team, the majority said that person was based in Boston. Of the five based elsewhere, two were located in New York and two in San Francisco. (The last is a former Boston entrepreneur now based in Park City, Utah.)

I also asked about the most recent startup that each firm had put money into. The answers to that question suggest that Boston investors are getting more comfortable with investments in places like Austin, Seattle, and Pittsburgh, where they may not have investor “boots on the ground.” Of 17 deals mentioned as the firms’ most recent, 11 were outside of Boston — but the majority of those were in New York and California. (Some deals happened close enough together that firms mentioned more than one investment as the “most recent.”)

What did most of those deals have in common? Artificial intelligence, of course. The companies attracting money in mid-2023 include AI for real estate development firms (Zenerate), AI for creating videogame content, AI for making writing easier, and AI for better understanding customers (Cimulate, an MIT spinout.)

“Outside of some energy around AI, deal momentum has slowed,” says .406 Ventures managing partner Liam Donohue. He adds that “new company formation is happening — but in a measured way — and valuation expectations are much lower.” That means founders can expect less money when they sell a slice of their company to VCs than they would have in recent boom times.

Vivjan Myrto, a founder of the Boston firm Hyperplane, says that when the firm started in 2015, 100 percent of its investments were in the Boston area. More recently, that has dropped to 60 percent. The firm focuses on the ways that software, hardware, and AI are increasing automation in many industries. Myrto says that when Hyperplane was getting started, “we were a small outfit with Boston roots,” but as it has built a reputation, it is starting to get pitched by entrepreneurs — and make investments — in places like Atlanta, Raleigh, N.C., Austin, Texas, and Canada.

The firm that was once known as Highland Capital Partners has been rebranded HighlandX. Craig Driscoll, who had long been a Highland partner focused on helping startups recruit executives and employees, now heads the firm’s Newbury Street office, with a west coast office in Menlo Park, Calif. HighlandX collected $225 million in capital in May, Driscoll says. In Boston, Driscoll says, the pandemic may have “stunted the networking” between entrepreneurs and investors, but he views health care, climate technologies, and AI as active industry sectors.

Highland was founded in 1988, but some predict that not all of the more mature VC firms will remain relevant. “The old guard Boston funds, circa 2008-2010, have all but disappeared from the scene, and either closed their doors or are not raising a new fund,” says Adrian Mendoza, founder of Mendoza Ventures. Another venture capitalist, requesting anonymity to speak more candidly, says that as with past tech downturns, we’ll see casualties in the VC world: “The walking dead of funds haven’t had to declare their status as dead yet.”

Myrto says that “capital is still scarce in Boston,” particularly from angel investors — wealthy individuals who often are the earliest backers of a company — and from venture capital firms that provide “follow-on” capital to help companies scale up once they’ve built a product.

One firm that set up shop in Cambridge during COVID was too new to be included in my survey: Floating Point, cofounded by a Brookline native, Edward Segel, who moved back to Massachusetts from New York in 2021. The firm raised a $56 million initial fund, and is still in the midst of raising its second. Segel says that many VCs are spending 2023 trying to help the startups in which they’ve invested raise more money — or get acquired — in a challenging environment for both kinds of transactions. In prior years, promising startups were encouraged to remain privately held as long as possible, even if it meant losing money, so they could dominate a market. Now, Segel says, “the mantra is to have companies get to break-even so they can get public, and investors can get liquidity.” Driscoll foresees a pickup in mergers and acquisitions activity in 2024, potentially helping to goose later-stage investments in startups.

“Challenging” is a word that comes up a lot when VCs describe this year’s musical chairs situation — when there won’t be enough funding to sustain every company, and there may not be enough money to replenish the coffers of every VC firm.

But Myrto believes that the music will start up again — sometime. (His firm collected $75 million in what VCs like to call “dry powder” in 2020.) “I do think that Boston is going to shine over the next five to 10 years,” he says. He believes Boston still has a deep bench of technical talent, and he sees a change happening in the way large companies view AI. They’re more willing to be customers, rather than just sit on the sidelines. Five years ago, he says, “there was an a-ha moment that AI could do interesting things, but now, it’s ‘we can actually make money.’”

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him @ScottKirsner.