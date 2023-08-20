Claire Golomb, Holocaust survivor and scholar of children’s artistic creativity, dies at 95

“Perhaps not so surprising, I received nothing from the well-to-do farms,” she wrote decades later, “but the poorer ones shared with me flour and bread.”

She and her family members, who fled Germany years earlier to escape Nazi persecution, had lived apart in Holland for safety reasons. Then she learned that her mother’s “condition was precarious.” Risking her own capture, Dr. Golomb borrowed a bicycle and rode through the countryside, begging at farms to collect food and supplies during a notably cold winter.

At the end of 1944, Claire Golomb was 16 and had been hiding from the Nazis for nearly two years — moving from household to household in the Netherlands and staying with families willing to harbor Jews during World War II.

With snow making roads impassable for bicycles, she daringly sought assistance at a German military headquarters, and then hitched a ride from a passing military truck to get her heavy suitcase of food to the city where her mother was hiding, miles away. The Nazis who transported her didn’t realize she was a Jewish refugee from Germany, partly because she spoke flawless Dutch, but the danger was obvious. One officer’s uniform “indicated that he belonged to the ‘Totenkopf’ unit.” He wore the skull and crossbones insignia of the feared Waffen-SS — “surely not a humane institution,” she drily added.

Dr. Golomb, who settled in Greater Boston in the 1950s and was a scholar of children’s creativity in drawings at the University of Massachusetts Boston, died in her Waban home July 26. She was 95 and her health had been failing.

“I think growing up in Germany as a Jew and experiencing antisemitism from a fairly early age clearly marks me to some extent,” she told Carol Smith, a UMass Boston psychology professor emerita, for the Society for Research in Child Development’s oral history project.

“The events of the Holocaust and its effect on my family and my community no doubt influenced my decision to choose a career of service, a desire to improve upon the world in some ways,” Dr. Golomb said in the 2008 interview.

From 1969, when she graduated from Brandeis University with a doctorate in psychology, until 1974 she taught at Wellesley College and Brandeis.

Dr. Golomb spent the rest of her career at UMass Boston, until retiring in 2002 as a professor emerita. She focused her research on what she called “the relationship between cognition and the arts” in children.

Along with teaching undergraduate and graduate courses, she studied symbol formation in how children create art and in the stories they craft in make-believe play.

“The early childhood years are, perhaps, the most remarkable period in human development during which a predominantly sensory-motor infant becomes a symbol-creating human being,” she wrote in “The Creation of Imaginary Worlds,” a 2011 book that was among scores of scholarly articles and books she authored or co-wrote.

She hoped her work would help readers “gain a better understanding of child art, make-believe play, imaginary playmates, dreams and stories, and all aspects of the mental ability to create imaginary worlds, one of the mainsprings of human creativity, often a source of comfort and healing.”

Her career evolved in no small part from what she had endured as a girl.

“Clearly I had to find meaning in my life and I had to make the fact that I survived sort of a response, a positive response to what had happened in some ways,” she said in the oral history. “I couldn’t just go back to existing, certainly not with the kind of mindset that I had in terms of looking for meaning and for change.”

The younger of two sisters, Claire Schimmel was born on Jan. 30, 1928, in Frankfurt, Germany, where she lived until escaping to the Netherlands at age 10.

Her mother, Fanny Monderer Schimmel, “was a housewife, but she was a very intelligent and interested person, so she did a lot of reading,” Dr. Golomb said in the oral history.

Chaskel Schimmel, her father, “was a businessman, but his heart was in scholarship.” He kept books of Hebrew literature and Talmudic studies.

In October 1938, German soldiers pounded on the family’s door at 5 a.m. and arrested Chaskel. Days later on Nov. 9, Claire was sent home from school and “passed the synagogue which was now clearly in flames, covered in smoke.”

That was the beginning of Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass, when Nazis burned and looted Jewish synagogues and stores, and arrested thousands of Jews. Days later, Claire and a young cousin managed to sneak out of Germany on a train with an uncle to the Netherlands, where her mother had family.

Released by the Nazis, her father later joined Claire in the Netherlands, along with Claire’s mother and her sister, Sidoni. But in 1943, the daughter of Chaskel’s contact in the Dutch underground resistance tipped off the Nazis. He was arrested, sent to a concentration camp, and “gassed upon arrival,” Dr. Golomb wrote in her unpublished recollections.

Some families who harbored Dr. Golomb were kind, but one made her work 16 hours a day. Once she hid in the woods for 24 hours, covered with soil to avoid capture, while listening to gunshots and barking search dogs.

In 1945, she was living once more with her mother, who awakened her after a night of nearby bombing to say the war had ended.

“I don’t think it really penetrated my sleepy mind but I got up and together we went out to see the most beautiful men in the world riding on their tanks and trucks into the city: we were liberated by the Canadian troops,” Dr. Golomb wrote. “Our exhilaration lacked words, and I won’t even try to convey it.”

She eventually moved to Israel and studied at Hebrew University, where she met Dan Golomb, a fellow student. They married in 1954, the year she graduated.

The Golombs moved to the United States, where each did graduate work. In 1959, Claire graduated from the New School for Social Research in New York with a master’s in psychology.

Dan Golomb, who survived the Auschwitz and Mühldorf concentration camps as a youth, became a professor of environmental, earth, and atmospheric sciences at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

The couple’s daughter Dr. Mayana Golomb, a psychiatrist, died of cancer in 2006. Dan Golomb died in 2013.

Through the years, Dr. Golomb “maintained such an active close friendship with a lot of people in Israel and Holland and England,” including some who had hid her, said her daughter, Anath Golomb, a psychologist who lives in Durham, N.H.

“She had such a sense of personal agency and commitment to making the world a better place, and to building relationships with people and really caring for people,” Anath said. “I feel like that’s how she not only survived the war, but made sense of her life.”

In addition to Anath, Dr. Golomb leaves five grandchildren. The family will hold a private memorial gathering.

Dr. Golomb was “an amazing formidable character,” said her nephew Ehud Isacoff of Berkeley, Calif. “She was the pivot point for everybody in the family, the memory source.”

His late mother, Sidi, was Dr. Golomb’s older sister. She survived the war in part by escaping to Spain.

Four years ago, Dr. Golomb and her family traveled to the Netherlands to place Stolpersteine, or “stumbling stones,” to commemorate relatives killed in the Holocaust.

German artist Gunter Demnig initiated the project, which individually recognizes those who perished by placing engraved memorial cubes at sites where they last lived free of the Nazis.

“For Claire,” Isacoff said, “it was important to remember the memory of each person.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.