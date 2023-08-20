Cleanup in storms aftermath continues in many communities, including hard-hit Weymouth

The normal stops are Oklahoma, the Carolinas, and Illinois, he said, but as weather becomes wilder, the company’s radius widens.

“If it’s a good storm, good enough for work, here we are,” said worker Red Mosquada from the window of a pickup truck in Weymouth on Sunday afternoon.

WEYMOUTH — Storm chasing had never brought the Texas-based crew from Palacios Tree Service to Massachusetts before, but there’s a first time for everything.

So about 48 hours after tornadoes hit eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the workers were going door to door, ringing the doorbell of any house that looked like it had trees down or other debris from the whipping, punishing winds.

Cleanup from the storm will extend into the week around the region, where in addition to Weymouth, which experienced a “higher-end EF-1 tornado,” communities north and west of Boston are contending with flooding, and Rhode Island is beginning the recovery process from more extensive tornado damage.

Residents across the region are working to remove large branches from roofs, retrieve swept-away lawn furniture, and figure out how to dispose of whole uprooted trees.

The Weymouth tornado, which the National Weather Service estimated had winds as high as 110 miles per hour, was one of at least four that jumped along a line from Scituate, R.I. One of those, a smaller twister, hit Stoughton, according to the weather service, and North Attleboro and Mansfield also were hit. The Rhode Island tornado, which hit several spots in Scituate, Johnston, and North Providence, was rated EF-2, the strongest to hit the Ocean State since 1986.

No injuries were reported in the Massachusetts tornadoes, according to the weather service. One person whose car was temporarily lifted off the ground in Rhode Island was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the weather service.

Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund’s office said in a statement that the town, which sustained much of the damage in Massachusetts, “experienced a severe storm and tornado, resulting in extensive damage to trees and localized flooding.”

A report from chief of operations Robert Feldman, Sr. characterized the events as “an unexpected natural disaster,” but he said, “emergency management, National Grid, the Weymouth Fire Department along with the Department of Public Works worked to clear the roads and remove fallen trees and debris.” That, Feldman wrote, allowed the town to get power lines back up quickly, which a couple of the residents who spoke to the Globe said only took a few hours.

“As Weymouth continues its cleanup, the town can take pride in its preparedness,” Feldman wrote.

The Weymouth tornado ripped through the small neighborhood off of Park Avenue behind South Shore Hospital, where it apparently passed by the back of Beth Long’s house on Torrey Street. She wasn’t home at the time, but branches from her neighbors’ trees came down and were strewn around her house. By Sunday, the branches had been consolidated into somewhat orderly piles.

“Oh my God, it was shocking,” Long said of the tornado that seemingly just missed her family’s home. “I will never not take Mother Nature seriously after this.”

Now Long’s bracing for another whirlwind — the insurance process. The damage to her home appears to be largely cosmetic, but she is expecting an adjuster to come out to assess and connect her with a tree removal company.

Recovery will take a while, but Long said, “No one was hurt — we’re lucky.”

Other houses had more damage. Around the corner on the busier Park Avenue, one house had its chimney shorn off.

Not far away on Tower Avenue, Wally Grant had just finished digging his grill out of nearby trees after it “went for a ride.” He pointed out a big tree that had uprooted and fallen west, into a wooded area, instead of north, which would have put it on a collision course with his house. Grant said he’d gone down to the basement, where he heard a sound “like a subway coming through.”

Down the block, a tree removal crew began working to dispose of a tree that had uprooted and ended up on a neighbor’s lawn.

Paul Morgan, who lives next door to Grant, said he saw the tornado, or at least “a bunch of stuff blowing around,” before heading to the basement. It was all over within a couple of minutes.

Now, life is moving on, and he’s preparing to relax.

“We’re getting ready for a little party,” he said.

Nevin Weinberg said his company, Belvoir Tree Services, headquartered in Dover, dropped everything Friday when they heard the news of the tornado and came down to Weymouth, where they found “mayhem,” with branches and debris everywhere.

Now they were back to chop up a tree in someone’s yard.

When something like a tornado strikes, speed matters, he said: “The first people here get the job.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.