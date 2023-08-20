N.H. crews make three rescues on Mount Washington amid rain, cool temperatures

The weather conditions were “seasonally common to the region but unexpected by many outdoor enthusiasts,” the Fish and Game Department said in a statement on Facebook.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said its officers were involved in three rescues, including two for hikers who were battered by the weather and one for a man who slipped and fell while descending a trail and had to be carried out of the woods.

Rescue crews in New Hampshire assisted multiple hikers off Mount Washington on Saturday after rain and cool temperatures swept through the region, officials said.

“The area received over an inch and half of rain, driven by high winds and fall-like temperatures. These conditions certainly caught people off-guard, and resulted in the ensuing rash of calls,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The first call came at 5:30 p.m. from a group that was concerned about two people hiking with them who had slowed down on Tuckerman Ravine Trail, amid steady rain and wind gusts nearing 60 miles per hour, with a windchill just under 30 degrees, Fish and Game said.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

A state park staff member went down the trail and located the two hikers — Phaneendra Uppalapati, 44, and Shirisha Mallala, 41, both of Nashua, N.H. — wet and cold just below the Lion Head Trail junction, Fish and Game said.

The staff member gave them dry clothes and they continued moving, but slowly. The rescuer called for additional help at 6:30 p.m., drawing a response from Fish and Game conservation officers and members of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team.

The team hiked down from the summit and brought Mallala and Uppalapati back up, where they were placed in vehicles and driven down to the bottom of the Mount Washington Auto Road, where they were met by an ambulance at about 9 p.m., Fish and Game said.

Advertisement

Mallala was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of cold weather injuries, Fish and Game said.

As crews were attending to Mallala and Uppalapati, two more calls came in for hikers in need of rescue on Mount Washington — one for a woman who was possibly suffering hypothermia and one for a man who fell and injured his head.

The woman, identified as 32-year-old Alejandra Ivonne of Derwood, Md., was stuck on a steep section of the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail near the Lake of the Clouds AMC hut, Fish and Game said.

Two conservation officers who were initially responding to the first rescue call were diverted to the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail and reached Ivonne at about 11 p.m.

“Ivonne was hiking Mt. Washington for the first time ever and had separated from her hiking companions,” Fish and Game said in the statement. “While attempting to descend the mountain, she had been battered by the weather and became very wet and cold.”

A member of Ivonne’s hiking group had waited with her until rescuers arrived. Ivonne was able to walk out with help from the rescuers, and at about 11:30 p.m. she reached the trailhead, where she reunited with her other hiking companions, Fish and Game said.

As the two officers were hiking to assist Ivonne, a separate rescue group of conservation officers, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team members, and Appalachian Mountain Club personnel responded to the Lost Pond Trail, where they found Robert Ash, 83, of Townshend, Md.

Advertisement

Ash had fallen while descending the Wildcat Ridge Trail and then fell again on the Lost Pond Trail, suffering multiple injuries that left him unable to hike out on his own, Fish and Game said.

Multiple rescuers assisted in carrying Ash for more than a mile over a rough trail to the trailhead by Route 16 in Pinkham Notch, where was placed in an ambulance at about 1:15 a.m., Fish and Game said. He was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further evaluation and treatment, the statement said.

Conservation officers urged hikers to be prepared for dangerous conditions and pay close attention to weather forecasts before heading out.

“People venturing out into the backcountry, even in August, are reminded to pack for survival situations, thoroughly research weather and trail conditions, and be prepared with gear and knowledge to self-rescue when things get bad,” Fish and Game said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.