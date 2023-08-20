Downtown traffic disrupted by Chinatown water main break

Drivers and pedestrians were advised to seek alternate routes through Chinatown on Sunday afternoon because of a water main break on Harrison Avenue that flooded parts of the neighborhood, Boston police said.
The pipe gave way near 66 Harrison Ave., and parts of Kneeland, Tyler, Washington, and Hudson Streets were closed until repairs can be made, Boston police said in a social media post.
City crews were at the scene working to investigate the break, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission said. A spokesperson for the commission could not be reached for comment. Video shared on social media showed pedestrians wading through water several inches deep and vehicles splashing through liquid that partially covered their tires.
Advertisement
No further information was immediately available Sunday evening.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.