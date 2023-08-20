‘It’s pretty devastated:’ Fire at historic Harborside Inn on Block Island remains under investigation

Michael Finnimore, whose company has owned the Harborside Inn since 2002, said in an interview Sunday morning that he didn’t know how much damage the building sustained or whether it will have to be demolished.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported to firefighters a few minutes before 11:30 p.m., Town Manager Maryanne Crawford said on Saturday.

A devastating fire that tore through Block Island’s Harborside Inn Friday remained under investigation Sunday, as community members lamented the apparent loss of the historic waterfront hotel.

In photos posted online, the hotel appeared to be a ruin. The top floor was charred and large sections burned away. Windows that once could catch dramatic views of the ocean had been knocked out, and soot was visible on parts of the hotel’s white-painted exterior.

Advertisement

The building’s roof collapsed during the blaze, Finnimore said.

“It’s pretty devastated,” he said.

He said he did not have more specific information about damage to the structure because the state fire marshal still had control of the property.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Hotel guests were offered a place to stay in an emergency shelter opened up inside a local school.

“It was a massive effort to control the fire and not let it go beyond the Harborside,” Finnimore said of firefighters who battled the blaze.

Tim McLaughlin, the state’s fire marshal, said in a brief email Sunday that authorities will head back to the scene Monday morning to continue the investigation and plan to release more information.

Officials from the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation are expected to visit the island’s businesses this week “to see what additional assistance may be needed,” Governor Dan McKee said in a social media post Saturday.

New Shoreham town officials, local police, and the volunteer fire department did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.

Advertisement

Crawford has said crews responding to an alarm Friday night found a fire in the hotel’s first-floor kitchen, and within about 20 minutes, a second alarm was struck, which brought mutual aid to the island.

At least 50 firefighters battled the blaze, including the crews called in from other parts of the state, she said.

The Harborside Inn was built in 1879 as The Pequot House, according to the Block Island Historical Society, in a Facebook post late Saturday.

“The Block Island community will feel the loss of one of New Shoreham’s most visible historic structures, a welcoming site to visitors and locals alike for nearly two centuries,” the post said.

The hotel touted its island home’s recuperative powers in an 1886 advertisement, according to the historical society.

“The health-giving isle, Block Island, is steadily gaining in popularity as a resort that restores health to the sick…Vitality and energy to the brain worker and those confined within doors…It is a refuge for those suffering from malaria or wishing to escape from infected districts,” the advertisement said.

The hotel changed its name to The Hotel-Royaland ultimately the Harborside Inn, the historical society wrote.

The Harborside Inn “remained in every iteration a sentinel of our downtown, standing watch over the ebb and flow of visitors boarding and disembarking from the ferries at Old Harbor,” the post said.

The Block Island Chamber of Commerce urged guests to return to the island in a Facebook post late Sunday morning, and the Block Island Ferry reported on its website that service was running on its normal schedule.

Advertisement

“Block Island is open for visitors! The beaches are lovely, many restaurants and shops are open. Come to bike and hike,” the Chamber of Commerce posting said.

Block Island Reservations said on its website that it was working to cancel all Harborside Inn reservations and send out full refunds.

“Unfortunately, it is evident that with the damages done to the building, Harborside Inn has closed its doors with the iconic history and memories to be remembered and cherished,” the company said.

Finnimore said the blaze displaced several retail tenants and a restaurant that all leased space at the site.

“I feel bad for the tenants of the property,” Finnimore said. “We can rebuild, but for the people that have leased property, been in the retail stores for 20-plus years... it’s a lot to take in.”





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.